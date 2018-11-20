Top Swedish Actresses Join Forces on Thriller Series ‘Honour’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sweden’s leading actresses – Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”), Alexandra Rapaport (“The Hunt”), Julia Dufvenius (“Molanders”) and Anja Lundqvist (“Modus”) – have joined forces to create and executive produce “Honour,” a contemporary thriller series following four daring lawyers fighting violence against women.

Sweden’s top local SVOD service, Viaplay, has ordered the eight-part series, which Eccho Rights is representing in international markets. Stockholm-based company Bigster is producing the show, which is currently being shot and will be delivered next August.

Rapaport, Dufvenius and Lundqvist headline the series, along with Swedish TV host-actress Eva Röse, as four partners in a law firm called Heder (Swedish for “honor”) who have become famous for helping victims of sex crimes and speaking out against patriarchy.

“At a time when prostitution is moving off the streets and on to smartphones, hidden in the pocket of any man with access to the right app, ‘Honour’ is needed more than ever,” Eccho Rights wrote in its presentation.

Nicola Söderlund, managing partner at Eccho Rights, said he started pitching the series at Mipcom in October and got an “amazing feedback from buyers.” He said the series has received most interest from buyers in Western Europe and the U.S.

“Although the show was conceived before the birth of the #MeToo movement, the series is obviously very timely as it talks about the situation of women in our society and how they respond to sexual abuse,” Söderlund said, adding that the show is also an action-packed thriller that’s much different from classic Nordic Noir crime series.

“The Nordic Noir trend has been very powerful, but it’s time to take on the next step, the Nordic Noir 2.0,” said Söderlund.

Eccho Rights will be pitching the series alongside the four actresses at Content London next week. A trailer and a clip of the series will be shown as well. A second season is already under discussion.