Sweden vs. England World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

A deflected shot from Emil Forsberg edged Sweden into the quarter-finals in a match against England this Saturday. As the swath of fans decked in yellow cheered on coach Janne Andersson, even after the Swedes beat the Swiss 1-0, the crowds at the game between Colombia and England were awash with anxiety later on Tuesday.

After a match of minimal goals — and a Colombian squad sans James Rodriguez due to a calf injury — the match boiled down to penalty kicks after Yerry Mina scored in the 93rd minute to tie Colombia, 1-1, following Harry Kane’s opening goal. No goals were scored in extra time. But the Three Lions managed to overcome their penalty shootout curse with Eric Dier’s winning shot against David Ospina.

Sweden will play England at Samara Arena in Samara on July 7 at 7 a.m. PT, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.