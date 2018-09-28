You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Beals Joins ‘Swamp Thing’ Series at DC Universe

Jennifer Beals has joined the cast of the upcoming “Swamp Thing” series at DC UniverseVariety has learned.

Beals will appear in the recurring guest star role of Sheriff Lucilia Cable. Described as tough as nails and pragmatic, Cable’s fierce devotion to her son, Matt, is rivaled only by her sworn duty to serve and protect the town of Marais. As the community she has dedicated her life to defending is beset by strange forces, she must double down in her efforts to safeguard everyone she holds dear.

She joins previously announced cast members Crystal Reed and Maria Sten.

Beals most recently joined the cast of “After,” the adaptation of Anna Todd’s series of five bestselling YA novels. She also recently starred in the NBC series “Taken” and the Amazon series “The Last Tycoon.” Her other TV roles include “Proof” at TNT, “The Chicago Code” for NBC, and “The L Word,” on which she will also serve as executive producer and return as a lead cast member in the new installment currently in development at Showtime.

She is repped by APA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the one-hour drama series follows CDC researcher Abby Arcane (Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman serve as executive producers on the series. Rob Hackett is co-producer. The series is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. Verheiden and Dauberman are writing the first episode with Wiseman set to direct.

