‘Swamp Thing’ Casts Andy Bean, Derek Mears in Lead Roles

The upcoming “Swamp Thing” series at DC Universe has cast two major roles.

Andy Bean will play series regular character Alec Holland, and Derek Mears will play the titular character, Swamp Thing.

Bean’s character, Alec Holland, is a passionate biologist who finds himself in nightmarish circumstances as he realizes that the bizarre disease affecting townspeople may have come as a result of his work in the swamp. This discovery that leads him to confront dark swamp forces which swallow him up, only to emerge as the hero known as Swamp Thing.

Mears plays Alec Holland’s new form after he is transformed into the Swamp Thing, struggling to hold onto his human identity. He quickly learns that he must embrace his new mutant form and defend the town against the perils of the swamp from whence he came.

Bean is represented by TalentWorks and Magnolia Entertainment. He recently wrapped his role as Adult Stanley in “It: Chapter 2” opposite James McAvoy, Bill Skarsgard and Jessica Chastain. He was last seen starring alongside Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins in HBO’s “Here and Now.”

Mears is represented by Gloria Hinojosa AEFH and Hayes Robbins at Stone Genow. He was most recently seen in Fox’s “The Orville” created by Seth MacFarlane, playing Bruidian Ambassador, and in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” as Kree Captain.

The story follows Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what appears to be a deadly swamp-born virus in the small Louisiana town of Marais. She soon discovers that what lurks in the swamp is more sinister than meets the eye. Other cast members include Jennifer Beals, Will Patton, Virginia Madsen, and Maria Sten.

“Swamp Thing” is based on DC characters originally created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. The series is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. Len Wiseman will direct the first episode, which premieres in 2019 on the new DC Universe digital subscription service.