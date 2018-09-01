Susan Brown, Actress on ‘General Hospital,’ Dies at 86

Soap opera veteran Susan Brown, best known for her role as Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin on “General Hospital,” died Friday after a battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 86.

A California native, Brown was born in San Francisco and graduated from the University of Southern California. She began her TV career in 1959 on soap opera “From These Roots,” going on to land parts on soaps like “The Young Marrieds,” “Bright Promise” and “Return to Peyton Place.” When she wasn’t acting, she ran an interior design firm, where she provided decorating services to her friends in the Hollywood. She was living in Los Angeles at the time of her death.

In 1977, she joined the cast of “General Hospital” as Dr. Baldwin, until her departure from the show in 1985. She made occasional appearances on the show until her official return in 1992 as a recurring character. She played the same character on General Hospital’s spin-off series “Port Charles,” where she remained until her final episode in 2004.

Her performance in “General Hospital” earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1979.

Her on-screen stepson, Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin) took to Twitter to express his condolences. “Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today,” he wrote. “R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs .”

Other TV roles include Adelaide Fitzgibbon on “As the World Turns,” Fran Whitaker on “The Young and the Restless,” Mrs. Cooper on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and Amber Edwards on “Frasier.” 

Her film roles include playing former First Lady Pat Nixon in the TV movie “The Final Days” as well as another stint as a first lady, this time Nancy Reagan, in “Without Warning: the James Brady Story.”

 

