CBS Competition Series ‘World’s Best’ Gets Post-Super Bowl Premiere Slot

CBS announced today that James Corden, Emmy Award-winning host of THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN, will host and serve as executive producer of THE WORLD'S BEST, a new global talent competition series from two of the most prolific unscripted producers in television, Mike Darnell and Mark Burnett. Golden Globe Award winner Drew Barrymore, multi- Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles and multi-Grammy Award winner Faith Hill will serve as the three American judges. The 10-episode series will premiere in 2019 on CBS.From left to right: Rupaul Charles, Faith Hill, James Corden and Drew Barrymore, shown.Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The new CBS competition series “The World’s Best” is set to debut immediately following Super Bowl LIII, the broadcaster announced Wednesday.

The series is set to air on Feb. 3, 2019, at approximately 10 p.m ET/7 p.m. PT depending on the post-game coverage. As previously announced, James Corden hosts and executive produces the talent competition series featuring acts from around the world. Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles, and Faith Hill serve as the three American judges.

The series features acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet. Performers will not only have to impress the American judges, but will also need to impress the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 experts from around the world and every field of entertainment to advance through the competition. Only one act will ultimately be crowned The World’s Best.

The 10-episode series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, MGM Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Corden, Ben Winston, Brooke Karzen, Dan Sacks, Alison Holloway, James Breen, and Barry Poznick are executive producers.

“What a super combination – the world’s biggest sporting event paired with the world’s biggest talent competition,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “’The World’s Best’ is perfect post-Super Bowl programming for viewers of all ages. It features elite acts from around the world delivering jaw-dropping performances, a talented mix of fan-favorite judges and is produced by the most innovative minds in television, Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Ben Winston and James Corden, who also serves as our brilliant host.”

