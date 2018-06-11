You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Succession’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Succession HBO
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO has renewed drama “Succession” for a second season, the pay cabler announced Monday.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” tells the story of a fictional family media empire. Armstrong serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. Armstrong wrote the pilot, which was directed by McKay, and serves as showrunner.

The renewal comes a a week after the drama series made its premiere.

In his review of season one, Variety‘s Daniel D’Addario wrote, “The show’s strengths and weaknesses come hand-in-hand; its pulpy willingness to be its silliest self can be great fun, but can also transport a show that often tries to say something real about the hazards of generational wealth into too-easy comedy, or fantasy.” He added, “Aspects of the show play a bit like the high-finance camp of Showtime’s “Billions,” but reinterpreted through HBO’s prestige-y filter; the show has the skittering camera movements and the pounding, inescapable score of a show with greater ambitions than just documenting one clan’s ludicrous devotion to making one another unhappy.”

The cast for season one of the series includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Natalie Gold, Peter Friedman and Rob Yang.

More TV

  • Pamela Adlon for Variety

    Pamela Adlon on Keeping Family Items Close to Inspire 'Better Things'

    HBO has renewed drama “Succession” for a second season, the pay cabler announced Monday. Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” tells the story of a fictional family media empire. Armstrong serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. Armstrong wrote the pilot, which was directed by […]

  • Orin Wolf, center, and the cast

    TV Ratings: Bruce Springsteen, Harry Potter Lift Tony Awards

    HBO has renewed drama “Succession” for a second season, the pay cabler announced Monday. Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” tells the story of a fictional family media empire. Armstrong serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. Armstrong wrote the pilot, which was directed by […]

  • Succession HBO

    'Succession' Renewed by HBO for Season 2

    HBO has renewed drama “Succession” for a second season, the pay cabler announced Monday. Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” tells the story of a fictional family media empire. Armstrong serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. Armstrong wrote the pilot, which was directed by […]

  • One Day at a Time Fuller

    Multi-Cams Are Staples of Broadcast TV -- Will Streaming Follow Suit?

    HBO has renewed drama “Succession” for a second season, the pay cabler announced Monday. Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” tells the story of a fictional family media empire. Armstrong serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. Armstrong wrote the pilot, which was directed by […]

  • Jack Ryan

    Amazon Releases First Look Trailer for 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

    HBO has renewed drama “Succession” for a second season, the pay cabler announced Monday. Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” tells the story of a fictional family media empire. Armstrong serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. Armstrong wrote the pilot, which was directed by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad