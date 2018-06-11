‘Succession’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2

HBO has renewed drama “Succession” for a second season, the pay cabler announced Monday.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” tells the story of a fictional family media empire. Armstrong serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. Armstrong wrote the pilot, which was directed by McKay, and serves as showrunner.

The renewal comes a a week after the drama series made its premiere.

In his review of season one, Variety‘s Daniel D’Addario wrote, “The show’s strengths and weaknesses come hand-in-hand; its pulpy willingness to be its silliest self can be great fun, but can also transport a show that often tries to say something real about the hazards of generational wealth into too-easy comedy, or fantasy.” He added, “Aspects of the show play a bit like the high-finance camp of Showtime’s “Billions,” but reinterpreted through HBO’s prestige-y filter; the show has the skittering camera movements and the pounding, inescapable score of a show with greater ambitions than just documenting one clan’s ludicrous devotion to making one another unhappy.”

The cast for season one of the series includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Natalie Gold, Peter Friedman and Rob Yang.