Univision Alum Lourdes Diaz Becomes First Major TV Hire at Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios has made its first major TV hire, bringing on Univision, Viacom, and NBC alum Lourdes Diaz. As head of AGC Television, Diaz will oversee all of the company’s scripted, non-scripted, and non-fiction and digital TV activity.

AGC Television is the TV production arm of AGC, which Ford launched earlier this year after leaving IM Global.

Diaz is a seasoned TV executive having started out as an agent at ICM. Most recently she was president of entertainment at Univison, working on scripted and non-scripted formats and specials for the network. Prior to that she was head of global production and development at Viacom International’s Comedy Central channel. She has also been a programming VP at NBC and Universal Media Studios and exec produced shows including “House” and “The Office.”

“Lourdes’ impressively deep resume, with her extensive experience across hour-long dramas, mini-series, scripted and unscripted comedy in multiple formats, international co-productions and multi-cultural content make her a perfect fit for what we hope will be a diverse and prolific AGC Television output over the coming years,” Ford said.

Diaz added: “AGC Studios comes to the table with the resources for us to take big swings. I am thrilled to bring forth the next generation of content –scripted and non-scripted, from comedy to drama, in the U.S. and globally.”

Ford’s firm said Tuesday it plans to make more film and TV hires in the coming months. The team assembled by Ford thus far includes Michael Rothstein as president of worldwide distribution and Greg Shapiro as head of film. Callum Grant heads AGC’s London operation.