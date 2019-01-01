Netflix Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premiere Date (Watch)

The third season of “Stranger Things” will launch on Netflix July 4, 2019.

The streamer made the announcement via a clip that was designed to look like the local Hawkins, Ind. television affiliate. First, Dick Clark appeared during “live” footage of his 1985 “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” special, but as the camera panned to the crowd, the image was interrupted by some static and crypto code.

“Run Program: SilverCatFeeds.exe” was typed into the system, and the picture switched back to the live apple drop with the final few seconds of the countdown, only the picture began to rotate. It never fully reached an upside down image, instead dissolving into the fiery red of the show’s “Upside Down” before showing the test pattern and premiere date information.

A new tagline for the season says “One summer can change everything,” and the streamer warns that “something strange arrives in Hawkins, summer 1985.”

Newly released key art for the season (which you can see below) shows the kids enjoying fourth of July fireworks while what appears to be the arms of the Demogorgon behind them. While most of the kids are caught up in the activity, both Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) — who is holding hands with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) — and Will (Noah Schnapp) are looking back with worry, knowing the dangers looming, despite the distraction.

Previously, Netflix released the episode titles for this third season, which provide a little more insight into just what may be changing in the small town that has been touched by sci-fi. The episode titles are: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper in the period piece, also previously told Variety that the third season was inspired by “Fletch.”

Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series stars Brown, Wolfhard, Schnappy, Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

Watch a teaser for “Stranger Things” Season 3 below:

See the key art for “Stranger Things” Season 3 below: