Theodora Goss Book ‘Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter’ in Development as CW Series

The CW is developing a drama series based on the book “The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter” by Theodora Goss, Variety has learned.

The series is set in Victorian London and follows two radically different young women–one the daughter of Dr. Jekyll; the other, Mr. Hyde. They discover they’re half-sisters when a series of gruesome murders appear connected to their deceased father. They unite with other unsung but remarkable daughters of famous literary figures to rise above societal norms and unearth the mystery of their origins.

Variety alum AJ Marechal will pen the adaptation. Former CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller will executive produce under his Gellervision banner, along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Gotham Group’s Eddie Gamarra. CBS Television Studios will produce. Should the project go to series, it would be the first such adaptation of Goss’ work.

Goss is the World Fantasy Award–winning author of many publications, including the short story collection “In the Forest of Forgetting.” She has been a finalist for the Nebula, Locus, Crawford, Seiun, and Mythopoeic Awards, as well as on the Tiptree Award Honor List, and her work has been translated into eleven languages. She teaches literature and writing at Boston University and in the Stonecoast MFA Program.

Marechal is repped by CAA and Manage-ment. Gotham Group is repped by WME. Geller is repped by WME.

