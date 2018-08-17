Stormy Daniels Reportedly Storms Out of U.K. ‘Big Brother’ at Last Minute

Despite rumors that Stormy Daniels would be the big signing coup for the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K., the notorious porn star was not one of the 13 celebrities to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show on Channel 5. British newspaper The Sun said Daniels, who was allegedly paid off to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with a married Donald Trump, had arrived in Britain on Thursday but then refused to go on the show despite having agreed to a purportedly record fee of £750,000 ($950,000) to appear for just a single week.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying producers “tried everything to persuade her to stay….Everything in the house was ready for her. To say it’s been a nightmare is an absolute understatement. Everyone is completely baffled.”

The Sun reported that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she would agree to go on the show if another £100,000 was added to her fee but that “Big Brother” bosses refused. Contacted by Variety, Channel 5 declined to comment on the story or whether Daniels had ever been intended to appear.

The opening episode did unveil a mock-up miniature White House, which the newspaper’s source said was built specially to house Daniels. Instead, it will house “Cheers” actress Kirstie Alley, who was made president of the house during the launch show, even appearing in front of a podium featuring the “seal of the president of ‘Big Brother’.”

While Daniels was never officially confirmed to appear on the show by Channel 5, the Sun had reported a lineup of 13 names Tuesday, quoting inside sources. All proved correct, minus Daniels. A new contestant who apparently took her place Thursday was British radio and television presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli.

The show’s entire marketing campaign has revolved around the theme “Eye of the Storm,” with the slogan “A storm is coming.” Last Saturday, the official “Big Brother” Twitter account tweeted: “A strong storm is coming from across the Atlantic.”

Other celebrities featured include British soap star Roxanne Pallett; “Love Island” star Gabby Allen; soccer player Jermaine Pennant; U.S. reality TV star Natalie Nunn; and infamous investment broker Nick Leeson, whose fraudulent activities led to the collapse of Barings Bank in 1995, in a story depicted in the 1999 film “Rogue Trader,” starring Ewan McGregor as Leeson.