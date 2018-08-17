You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stormy Daniels Reportedly Storms Out of U.K. ‘Big Brother’ at Last Minute

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stormy Daniels
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Despite rumors that Stormy Daniels would be the big signing coup for the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K., the notorious porn star was not one of the 13 celebrities to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show on Channel 5. British newspaper The Sun said Daniels, who was allegedly paid off to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with a married Donald Trump, had arrived in Britain on Thursday but then refused to go on the show despite having agreed to a purportedly record fee of £750,000 ($950,000) to appear for just a single week.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying producers “tried everything to persuade her to stay….Everything in the house was ready for her. To say it’s been a nightmare is an absolute understatement. Everyone is completely baffled.”

The Sun reported that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she would agree to go on the show if another £100,000 was added to her fee but that “Big Brother” bosses refused. Contacted by Variety, Channel 5 declined to comment on the story or whether Daniels had ever been intended to appear.

Related

The opening episode did unveil a mock-up miniature White House, which the newspaper’s source said was built specially to house Daniels. Instead, it will house “Cheers” actress Kirstie Alley, who was made president of the house during the launch show, even appearing in front of a podium featuring the “seal of the president of ‘Big Brother’.”

While Daniels was never officially confirmed to appear on the show by Channel 5, the Sun had reported a lineup of 13 names Tuesday, quoting inside sources. All proved correct, minus Daniels. A new contestant who apparently took her place Thursday was British radio and television presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli.

The show’s entire marketing campaign has revolved around the theme “Eye of the Storm,” with the slogan “A storm is coming.” Last Saturday, the official “Big Brother” Twitter account tweeted: “A strong storm is coming from across the Atlantic.”

Other celebrities featured include British soap star Roxanne Pallett; “Love Island” star Gabby Allen; soccer player Jermaine Pennant; U.S. reality TV star Natalie Nunn; and infamous investment broker Nick Leeson, whose fraudulent activities led to the collapse of Barings Bank in 1995, in a story depicted in the 1999 film “Rogue Trader,” starring Ewan McGregor as Leeson.

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More TV

  • Stormy Daniels

    Stormy Daniels Reportedly Storms Out of U.K. 'Big Brother' at Last Minute

    Despite rumors that Stormy Daniels would be the big signing coup for the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K., the notorious porn star was not one of the 13 celebrities to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show on Channel 5. British newspaper The Sun said Daniels, who was allegedly paid […]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    Jimmy Fallon, T-Mobile Will Send 'Tonight Show' to Central Park

    Despite rumors that Stormy Daniels would be the big signing coup for the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K., the notorious porn star was not one of the 13 celebrities to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show on Channel 5. British newspaper The Sun said Daniels, who was allegedly paid […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify Deal on Non-Primetime Television

    Despite rumors that Stormy Daniels would be the big signing coup for the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K., the notorious porn star was not one of the 13 celebrities to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show on Channel 5. British newspaper The Sun said Daniels, who was allegedly paid […]

  • Aretha Franklin Patti LaBelle

    Fox News Mistakenly Uses Patti LaBelle Photo in Aretha Franklin Tribute

    Despite rumors that Stormy Daniels would be the big signing coup for the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K., the notorious porn star was not one of the 13 celebrities to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show on Channel 5. British newspaper The Sun said Daniels, who was allegedly paid […]

  • 'The Alienist' Keeps 2018 Limited-Series Emmy

    'The Alienist' Will Keep 2018 Limited-Series Emmy Nominations Despite Renewal

    Despite rumors that Stormy Daniels would be the big signing coup for the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K., the notorious porn star was not one of the 13 celebrities to enter the house on Thursday night’s launch show on Channel 5. British newspaper The Sun said Daniels, who was allegedly paid […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad