TV News Roundup: Steven Yeun Joins ‘Twilight Zone’ at CBS All Access

In Wednesday’s roundup, Netflix reveals the premiere date for “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” and Steven Yeun joins Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” reboot.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has an exclusive behind-the-scenes first look at Season 2 of Showtime’s “SMILF,” featuring creator and star, Frankie Shaw. The new season, which premieres Sunday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, finds Bridgette trying to move forward and focus on her future, while attempting to exorcise old ghosts and atone for past misdeeds. See the clip below:

DATES

ABC has announced premiere dates for a bevy of new and returning shows. New shows coming to the network are “Schooled” on Jan. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT; “Whiskey Cavalier,” on Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.; “The Fix” on March 18 at 10 p.m.; and “Grand Hotel” on June 17 at 10 p.m. Series returning to ABC are “Match Game” on Jan. 9 at 10 p.m.; Season 2 of “American Idol” on March 3 at 8 p.m; and Season 2 of “For The People” on March 7 at 10 p.m. “A Million Little Things” returns on a new night, Thursday, Jan. 17 at 9:01 p.m., and “American Housewife” will also air on its new night, Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Season 5 of Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle” will return Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, featuring performances by “Queer Eye’s” Fab Five, Darren Criss, Big Bird, and more, and with special appearances by the likes of Mariah Carey and Serena Williams. The series is hosted by rapper and actor LL Cool J and television personality, author, and model, Chrissy Teigen. Watch the trailer below:

Netflix’s new unscripted series, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” will premiere Jan. 1. The eight-episode show is based on the Kondo’s global bestseller, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” which emphasizes how decluttering can transform people’s lives. Kondo will continue to “spark joy” and guide real people in the Netflix series, such as a recent widow grappling with letting go of her late husband’s possessions while keeping alive his memory, and a young couple who are ready to leave their college-style lifestyle behind. See the trailer below:

CASTING

Steven Yeun has been cast in the CBS All Access reboot of “The Twilight Zone.” The “Walking Dead” alum and “Burning” star will appear in an episode of the series titled “The Traveler.” Other episodes of the series will star Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, Sanaa Lathan, John Cho, Allison Tolman, and Jacob Tremblay. The series hails from “Get Out” director Jordan Peele, who will also serve as narrator.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) will be reprising his role as John Winchester for “Supernatural’s” 300th episode. The episode is entitled “Lebanon” and will air Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Executive producer Andrew Dabb said, “Fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars.”

Ian Ziering has been added to the cast of “Swamp Thing,” which is coming soon to DC Universe. The series follows Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what appears to be a swamp-born virus in small Louisiana town, but soon realizes the marsh holds mystical and terrifying secrets. Ziering will appear in a recurring guest star role as Daniel Cassidy, a washed up actor and former stuntman, who finds himself on a collision course with destiny.

DEVELOPMENT

Comedy Dynamics has acquired the worldwide digital, streaming and home video rights from Geffen Playhouse for the Jerry Seinfeld-produced film “Letters From A Nut,” which is set for an early 2019 release. The film based on a series of books written by Ted L. Nancy (a.k.a. comedian Barry Marder), which consist of prank letters and real replies from brands and businesses attempting to satisfy Nancy’s outlandish requests. The film, directed by Pierre Balloon, was derived from a stage production that premiered at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

RATINGS

Compared to the series premiere early this year, the season 2 premiere of WE tv’s “Love After Lock Up” grew by 70% among women 25-54, 51% among adults 25-54, 44% among women 18-49, and 16% among total viewers in Nielsen Live+3 ratings, delivering 650,000 total viewers.

INITIATIVES

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street,” is introducing a nationwide initiative to help the growing number of children who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative engages children and families with Lily, a Muppet whose family is staying with friends on Sesame Street after losing their home. Lily is featured in new videos, storybooks, and interactive activities for families with children ages 2 to 6, in addition to materials for the professionals who serve them. Additionally, on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. ET/PT, Sesame Street in Communities will host an interactive conversation with a panel of experts to raise awareness about homelessness, its effects on children, and ways providers can help. Join the conversation on Facebook Live and YouTube.