‘Steven Universe’ Thrills Fans With Emotional July Story Arc

By
Carole Horst

Carole's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Cartoon Network

The “Steven Universe” universe is reeling, hopeful and excited from the season five story arc, with Ruby proposing to Sapphire on the July 4 episode. The Cartoon Network series has always set out to embrace underrepresented communities, albeit in cartoon form, and issues that children (and adults) find hard to talk about.

Rebecca Sugar, the creator of “Steven Universe,” says, “I trust children very much. I always feel that children will understand, because children are still learning,” adding that “the whole thing [“Steven Universe”] is a catalyst for conversation.”

Animation lover Sugar notes that she had never seen cartoon characters that “looked like me,” a non-binary person.

And with season five’s “The Question,” Ruby and Sapphire not only explore their relationship and who they as individuals but also, Sugar notes, the goal was to go beyond the classic cartoon couples in which one is a male version of, say, a rabbit and the female half of the couple just has eyelashes. “I wanted to really create an image of a queer couple that makes sense together,” Sugar says. “Usually the couple is a man and a woman. But you don’t show that love can exist between two men or two women. I wanted to create equal-opportunity love stories for children,” says Sugar.

Related

“It’s very important to me that all the characters are gender expansive and that ‘Steven Universe’ is a gender-expansive show,” Sugar adds. 

Audiences of all ages and the LGBTQ community have embraced the hit show since its debut in 2015.

Rebecca Sugar and ‘Steven Universe’ have always been on the cutting-edge of teaching young people about the importance of representation. The show has created a safe space in the television landscape for young LGBTQ people who see themselves reflected in these diverse characters whose lives they’ve followed through the show’s five seasons. Love and acceptance is taught at an early age and ‘Steven Universe’ has been at the forefront of teaching everyone — kids and adults alike — that love truly is what makes the universe operate,” says Jeremy Blacklow, GLAAD director of entertainment media.

As for the inclusive “Steven” universe: “The intent from the very beginning was always be very honest.  

“[The show’s crew] all wanted to tell stories from our own childhoods that we hadn’t seen reflected onscreen before. And we didn’t want to hold back showing things that were very specific to us. … I’m fascinated by animation as a medium because it give this illusion of simplicity but that gives an illusion of simplicity but it’s very difficult to create.  It allows us to create iconography that has an amazing power to normalize things.”

On Aug. 14, fans can buy the “Steven Universe: The Heart of the Crystal Gems” DVD. Two new singles from the arc are also available on iTunes and other streaming platforms.

Indeed, while Sugar aims to spark conversation among families watching “Steven Universe,” the original songs from the show are also integral to the characters’ journeys.

Sugar quotes Bob Fosse: “The time to sing is when your emotional level is just too high to speak anymore, and the time to dance is when your emotions are just too strong to only sing about how you feel.

I have always been a huge fan of musicals,” Sugar says. “So much of this show is about feeling free to express yourself.”

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • MACY'S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

    TV Ratings: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Light Up Wednesday for NBC

    The “Steven Universe” universe is reeling, hopeful and excited from the season five story arc, with Ruby proposing to Sapphire on the July 4 episode. The Cartoon Network series has always set out to embrace underrepresented communities, albeit in cartoon form, and issues that children (and adults) find hard to talk about. Rebecca Sugar, the […]

  • "Steven Universe" thrills fans with emotional

    'Steven Universe' Thrills Fans With Emotional July Story Arc

    The “Steven Universe” universe is reeling, hopeful and excited from the season five story arc, with Ruby proposing to Sapphire on the July 4 episode. The Cartoon Network series has always set out to embrace underrepresented communities, albeit in cartoon form, and issues that children (and adults) find hard to talk about. Rebecca Sugar, the […]

  • European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

    European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

    The “Steven Universe” universe is reeling, hopeful and excited from the season five story arc, with Ruby proposing to Sapphire on the July 4 episode. The Cartoon Network series has always set out to embrace underrepresented communities, albeit in cartoon form, and issues that children (and adults) find hard to talk about. Rebecca Sugar, the […]

  • Netflix Boards ‘Freud,’ German-Language Serial Killer

    Netflix Boards Austrian Period Thriller Series ‘Freud’

    The “Steven Universe” universe is reeling, hopeful and excited from the season five story arc, with Ruby proposing to Sapphire on the July 4 episode. The Cartoon Network series has always set out to embrace underrepresented communities, albeit in cartoon form, and issues that children (and adults) find hard to talk about. Rebecca Sugar, the […]

  • Fox Networks Group Names General Manager

    Fox Networks Group Names General Manager for Germany

    The “Steven Universe” universe is reeling, hopeful and excited from the season five story arc, with Ruby proposing to Sapphire on the July 4 episode. The Cartoon Network series has always set out to embrace underrepresented communities, albeit in cartoon form, and issues that children (and adults) find hard to talk about. Rebecca Sugar, the […]

  • ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in

    ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in the International Drama Business (EXCLUSIVE)

    The “Steven Universe” universe is reeling, hopeful and excited from the season five story arc, with Ruby proposing to Sapphire on the July 4 episode. The Cartoon Network series has always set out to embrace underrepresented communities, albeit in cartoon form, and issues that children (and adults) find hard to talk about. Rebecca Sugar, the […]

  • BBC Takes Full Control of ‘War

    BBC Takes Full Control of ‘War and Peace’ Producer Lookout Point

    The “Steven Universe” universe is reeling, hopeful and excited from the season five story arc, with Ruby proposing to Sapphire on the July 4 episode. The Cartoon Network series has always set out to embrace underrepresented communities, albeit in cartoon form, and issues that children (and adults) find hard to talk about. Rebecca Sugar, the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad