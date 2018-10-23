You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Steve Carell Joins Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in Apple Morning Show Drama

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steve Carell Minecraft
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston the cast of Apple’s upcoming morning-show drama. The role will be Carell’s first as a series regular since he left “The Office,” the NBC single-camera comedy that elevated him to stardom.

In the still;-untitled Apple series, Carell will play play Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape.

Announced last year, the project was the first drama series to be ordered by Apple as the tech giant began to execute on its designs to into the television-series space. The drama hails from Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res studio, Aniston’s Echo Films and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. The starry project was highly sought after by a number of outlets and landed a two-season order (10 episodes per season) from Apple. Media Res, Aniston and Witherspoon are the principle owners of the show.

The series is based on an idea from Ellenberg and will draw background material from CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter’s 2013 book “Top of the Morning,” which recounted the recent rivalry between NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.” In April, creator Jay Carson departed the project as showrunner, replaced by Kerry Ehrin.

RELATED:

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars Talk

    'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars Talk Family as 'Heart' of Show Steeped in Feminism

    Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston the cast of Apple’s upcoming morning-show drama. The role will be Carell’s first as a series regular since he left “The Office,” the NBC single-camera comedy that elevated him to stardom. In the still;-untitled Apple series, Carell will play play Mitch Kessler, a morning […]

  • Steve Carell Minecraft

    Steve Carell Joins Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in Apple Morning Show Drama

    Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston the cast of Apple’s upcoming morning-show drama. The role will be Carell’s first as a series regular since he left “The Office,” the NBC single-camera comedy that elevated him to stardom. In the still;-untitled Apple series, Carell will play play Mitch Kessler, a morning […]

  • CBS TV

    CBS Domestic TV Chief Paul Franklin to Retire

    Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston the cast of Apple’s upcoming morning-show drama. The role will be Carell’s first as a series regular since he left “The Office,” the NBC single-camera comedy that elevated him to stardom. In the still;-untitled Apple series, Carell will play play Mitch Kessler, a morning […]

  • Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option

    Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option to Streaming Plans

    Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston the cast of Apple’s upcoming morning-show drama. The role will be Carell’s first as a series regular since he left “The Office,” the NBC single-camera comedy that elevated him to stardom. In the still;-untitled Apple series, Carell will play play Mitch Kessler, a morning […]

  • George McTeague Named Senior VP of

    George McTeague Named Senior VP of Development at Optomen Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston the cast of Apple’s upcoming morning-show drama. The role will be Carell’s first as a series regular since he left “The Office,” the NBC single-camera comedy that elevated him to stardom. In the still;-untitled Apple series, Carell will play play Mitch Kessler, a morning […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Sparks Backlash With 'Blackface' Comments

    Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston the cast of Apple’s upcoming morning-show drama. The role will be Carell’s first as a series regular since he left “The Office,” the NBC single-camera comedy that elevated him to stardom. In the still;-untitled Apple series, Carell will play play Mitch Kessler, a morning […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad