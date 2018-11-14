×
Steve Bodow, 'Daily Show' Veteran Producer, Will Depart in 2019

CREDIT: Comedy Central

Steve Bodow, a longstanding presence at Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” expects to step down from his role as one of the program’s executive producers in 2019. Bodow informed staff of his decision this morning, a Comedy Central spokeswoman confirmed.

He has been with the program since 2002, meaning he has seen the rise of the show’s profile along with the growing influence of Jon Stewart, as well as the transition to Trevor Noah. Jen Flanz, Jill Katz and host Trevor Noah will remain as executive producers of the program.

Deadline previously reported Bodow’s departure. Comedy Central does not plan to replace Bodow, the network spokeswoman confirmed.

His departure comes after another top late-night producer, Mike DiCenzo, announced he would step down from his role at NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Bodow has been executive producer since 2013, and has worked at the program as a writer and supervising producer as well.

More to come…

