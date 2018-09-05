Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey to Present Twain Prize to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The stars are coming out for Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

An A-list lineup of celebrity guests — including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Jerry Seinfeld — is set to celebrate the actress, who will be presented with the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Oct. 21.

Other guests scheduled to appear include Bryan Cranston, Ilana Glazer, Tony Hale, Abbi Jacobson, Keegan Michael-Key and Kumail Nanjiani.

The ceremony, which will be held at the Kennedy Center, will be broadcast nationally Nov. 19 on PBS at 9pm ET.

Production company Done + Dusted will join the Kennedy Center in producing the event, with David Jammy serving as executive producer alongside showrunner Rick Austin and co-executive producer Chris Convy. Done + Dusted has previously produced the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremonies in London, Stand up to Cancer and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“From the moment we met the Done + Dusted team, they understood that the Twain Prize is more than an awards show—it’s an institution in and of itself, a vital fundraiser, a brand builder, a means for the Center to bring communities together, and the highest honor in comedy,” said Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter. “They bring a storytelling aesthetic to all of their projects, and they understand that comedy is more than just laughs – it’s dynamic and in-the-now. The best comedy makes you think and feel something.”

Previous recipients of the Mark Twain award, which recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in a similar way as author Samuel Clemens, including Lorne Michaels, Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, Bill Murray, and David Letterman.