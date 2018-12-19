×
Stephen Colbert Mocks Former CBS Chief Leslie Moonves on ‘Late Show’

By
Variety Staff

Stephen Colbert
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

Leslie Moonves was known to take an active dislike of David Letterman making fun of him during that host’s tenure on CBS’ “The Late Show.” He probably isn’t enjoying being mentioned by Stephen Colbert either.

Colbert used his monologue on Tuesday’s broadcast to poke fun at the former CBS Corp. CEO, who yesterday learned that the board of his former company had decided not to pay him $120 million in severance after investigating claims of unwanted sexual harassment made against him by various women. Moonves has said he never engaged in non-consensual behavior.

“Every show he’s greenlit for the last 20 years was about investigations,” Colbert said about Moonves, adding, “On the bright side, CBS has enough material for a new program: ‘NCIS: Human Resources.'”

Colbert also considered what might happen to the money previously earmarked for Moonves. “I’m pretty sure it goes to me,” he said. “I get half of it, the other half goes to Tom Selleck’s mustache.”

Colbert has weighed in on the Moonves situation previously, noting in July that Moonves was “my guy” because he brought the comedian to CBS. “Everybody believes in accountability until it’s their guy, and make no mistake: Les Moonves is my guy,” Colbert said at the time. “Accountability is meaningless unless it’s for everybody, whether it’s the leader of a network or the leader of the free world.”

Colbert has not been shy about addressing various situations at CBS in recent months. When Charlie Rose was ousted from “CBS This Morning” after claims were made about sexual harassment, Colbert made fun of him in his monologue as well.

