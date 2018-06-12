ABC’s Stephanopoulos, Fox News’ Hannity Snare Post-Summit Trump Interviews

George Stephanopoulos and Sean Hannity each won the same thing in recent hours, but for one, the prize was rare, and for the other, it was commonplace. The loot? An interview with President Donald Trump following his recent history talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Stephanopoulos snared the first TV-news interview between President Trump and an outlet other than Fox News since NBC News’ Lester Holt sat down with the President in May of last year. Hannity talks to the President off-camera regularly and Trump makes regular appearances on Fox News programs like “Fox & Friends” and “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

Trump acknowledged to Stephanopoulos that the path ahead remained foggy. “”Maybe in a year you’ll be interviewing and I’ll say I made a mistake. It’s possible. We’re dealing at a high level, a lot of things can change a lot of things are possible,” Trump told him. The interview aired Tuesday morning on ABC. But the President said he expected immediate action as a result of the talks. ” It’s going to start very quickly. I think he’s going to start now. They’ll be announcing things over the next few days talking about other missile sites because they were, as you know, they were sending out a lot of missiles. It was a period of time where I was saying, what are they doing?” he said. “:Every week it seems another missile going up. I mean, they’re going to be getting rid of sites.”

During his talk with Hannity, Trump said his inflammatory rhetoric helped spur this new meeting. “Well I think without the rhetoric we wouldn’t have been here. I really believe that. You know, we did sanctions and all the things you would do but I think without the rhetoric, you know, other administrations, I don’t want to get specific on that, but you know they had a policy of silence. If they said something very bad and very threatening and horrible just don’t answer. That’s not the answer. That’s not what you have to do. So I think the rhetoric, I hated to do it, sometimes I felt foolish doing it, but we had no choice.” The interview with Hannity is expected to be broadcast on Fox News Channel at 9 p.m. eastern.