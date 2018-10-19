‘Station 19’ Nabs Full Season Order at ABC

ABC has ordered a full season of sophomore firehouse drama “Station 19.”

The series, which comes from Shondaland and is a spinoff of medical drama staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Dermot Mulroney was recently announced to be a second season cast addition in a recurring role.

Stacy McKee serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, who executive produce. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer. The show is produced by ABC Studios.

Currently airing as a part of ABC’s “TGIT” line-up in the Thursdays at 9 p.m. time slot, “Station 19” is averaging 7.9 million total viewers for its second season so far and scoring 1.8 in the 18-49 demo. Thus far the show has aired three episodes and has built on its season premiere by 24% in total viewers and 25% in 18-49, which has brought its numbers to new series highs.

Earlier this week ABC also granted a full season order to its freshman comedy “Single Parents.”