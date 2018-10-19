You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Station 19’ Nabs Full Season Order at ABC

By
Danielle Turchiano

Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

 

ABC has ordered a full season of sophomore firehouse drama “Station 19.”

The series, which comes from Shondaland and is a spinoff of medical drama staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Dermot Mulroney was recently announced to be a second season cast addition in a recurring role.

Stacy McKee serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, who executive produce. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer. The show is produced by ABC Studios.

Currently airing as a part of ABC’s “TGIT” line-up in the Thursdays at 9 p.m. time slot, “Station 19” is averaging 7.9 million total viewers for its second season so far and scoring 1.8 in the 18-49 demo. Thus far the show has aired three episodes and has built on its season premiere by 24% in total viewers and 25% in 18-49, which has brought its numbers to new series highs.

Earlier this week ABC also granted a full season order to its freshman comedy “Single Parents.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Station 19

    'Station 19' Nabs Full Season Order at ABC

      ABC has ordered a full season of sophomore firehouse drama “Station 19.” The series, which comes from Shondaland and is a spinoff of medical drama staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Dermot Mulroney was […]

  • THE COOL KIDS: L-R: Martin Mull,

    'The Cool Kids' Lands Full-Season Order From Fox

      ABC has ordered a full season of sophomore firehouse drama “Station 19.” The series, which comes from Shondaland and is a spinoff of medical drama staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Dermot Mulroney was […]

  • Listen: Nathan Fillion on 'The Rookie,'

    Listen: Nathan Fillion on His New Show 'The Rookie,' Plus Taye Diggs Talks 'All American'

      ABC has ordered a full season of sophomore firehouse drama “Station 19.” The series, which comes from Shondaland and is a spinoff of medical drama staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Dermot Mulroney was […]

  • Rihanna Super Bowl

    Why Rihanna Saying No to the Super Bowl Matters (Column)

      ABC has ordered a full season of sophomore firehouse drama “Station 19.” The series, which comes from Shondaland and is a spinoff of medical drama staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Dermot Mulroney was […]

  • 'Walter Presents' Host Talks Challenge of

    'Walter Presents' Host Talks Challenge of Bringing Subtitled TV Shows to U.S., Italy

      ABC has ordered a full season of sophomore firehouse drama “Station 19.” The series, which comes from Shondaland and is a spinoff of medical drama staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Dermot Mulroney was […]

  • Hulu With Live TV Full Channel

    Hulu Extends Sprint Pact to Drive Live TV Subscriptions

      ABC has ordered a full season of sophomore firehouse drama “Station 19.” The series, which comes from Shondaland and is a spinoff of medical drama staple “Grey’s Anatomy,” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Dermot Mulroney was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad