You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Starz Previews ‘Outlander’ Season 4 Opening Titles at New York Comic-Con (Watch)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Starz

The fourth season of “Outlander” is getting an Americana theme.

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find a new home in the United States when the Starz time-travel romance returns Nov. 4. And the opening title sequence, unveiled at New York Comic-Con Saturday, offers glimpses of what that life looks like — from a log cabin to a Colonial mansion, deer, Native Americans, and Claire’s real-life brush with a slave.

While there were some celebratory images, such as lots of dancing and a distant Jamie and Claire embracing while looking over a new horizon, the titles also hinted at more drama to come, with a pair of muddy legs running through the woods.

Novelist Diana Gabaldon, who authored the series on which the show is based, introduced the footage to the audience and panel that included executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, as well as cast members Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin.

Watch the new titles below:

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Starz Previews 'Outlander' Season 4 Opening

    Starz Previews 'Outlander' Season 4 Opening Titles at New York Comic-Con (Watch)

    The fourth season of “Outlander” is getting an Americana theme. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find a new home in the United States when the Starz time-travel romance returns Nov. 4. And the opening title sequence, unveiled at New York Comic-Con Saturday, offers glimpses of what that life looks like — from […]

  • Harris Faulkner Ari Melber during the

    Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner Wants Leslie Jones to Play Her in A Movie

    The fourth season of “Outlander” is getting an Americana theme. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find a new home in the United States when the Starz time-travel romance returns Nov. 4. And the opening title sequence, unveiled at New York Comic-Con Saturday, offers glimpses of what that life looks like — from […]

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    Amazon Releases 'Good Omens' Trailer at New York Comic-Con (Watch)

    The fourth season of “Outlander” is getting an Americana theme. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find a new home in the United States when the Starz time-travel romance returns Nov. 4. And the opening title sequence, unveiled at New York Comic-Con Saturday, offers glimpses of what that life looks like — from […]

  • Louis Leterrier, Lisa HensonNetflix and Chills

    'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Creators Reveal Details at New York Comic-Con

    The fourth season of “Outlander” is getting an Americana theme. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find a new home in the United States when the Starz time-travel romance returns Nov. 4. And the opening title sequence, unveiled at New York Comic-Con Saturday, offers glimpses of what that life looks like — from […]

  • TV News Roundup: Syfy Announces 'Nightflyers'

    TV News Roundup: Syfy Announces 'Nightflyers' Premiere Date

    The fourth season of “Outlander” is getting an Americana theme. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find a new home in the United States when the Starz time-travel romance returns Nov. 4. And the opening title sequence, unveiled at New York Comic-Con Saturday, offers glimpses of what that life looks like — from […]

  • Tig Notaro Writers Room

    Tig Notaro, Cara DiPaolo Land Production Commitment at ABC for Dramedy Series

    The fourth season of “Outlander” is getting an Americana theme. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find a new home in the United States when the Starz time-travel romance returns Nov. 4. And the opening title sequence, unveiled at New York Comic-Con Saturday, offers glimpses of what that life looks like — from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad