Starz Previews ‘Outlander’ Season 4 Opening Titles at New York Comic-Con (Watch)

The fourth season of “Outlander” is getting an Americana theme.

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will find a new home in the United States when the Starz time-travel romance returns Nov. 4. And the opening title sequence, unveiled at New York Comic-Con Saturday, offers glimpses of what that life looks like — from a log cabin to a Colonial mansion, deer, Native Americans, and Claire’s real-life brush with a slave.

While there were some celebratory images, such as lots of dancing and a distant Jamie and Claire embracing while looking over a new horizon, the titles also hinted at more drama to come, with a pair of muddy legs running through the woods.

Novelist Diana Gabaldon, who authored the series on which the show is based, introduced the footage to the audience and panel that included executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, as well as cast members Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin.

Watch the new titles below:

More to come…