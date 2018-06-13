Starz Comedy ‘Now Apocalypse’ Adds Evan Hart in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Evan Hart has been cast in the upcoming Starz comedy series “Now Apocalypse,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Hart will play a scientist named Lars. The role will see him appear alongside his real-life brother Taylor Hart, who will play Lars’ brother Klaus.

Hart is known for his role on the Showtime series “House of Lies,” in which Taylor also appeared. Hart is also known for his roles in the mini-series “The Bronx Is Burning” and the film “Law Abiding Citizen.” He is also the co-creator of the drama series “The Transplant” currently in development at Sony Crackle.

He is repped by CAA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman

“Now Apocalypse” will be created and executive produced by Gregg Araki, with Steven Soderbergh also set to executive produce. The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy going on, or is he just smoking too much weed?

Starz has ordered a 10-episode first season of “Now Apocalypse.” All 10 episodes are co-written by author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, creator and host of “Slutever” on Viceland. The order also furthers Soderbergh’s relationship with Starz, for whom he also executive produces the drama series “The Girlfriend Experience,” based on his 2009 film of the same name.