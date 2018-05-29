Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, More React to ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’

After a whirlwind morning, ABC announced it is canceling the “Roseanne” revival following Roseanne Barr’s offensive comments about one of Barack Obama’s former senior advisers on Tuesday. Throughout the day, numerous Hollywood stars have taken to Twitter to react to her initial comments, and later, to celebrate the show’s end.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement, in response to Barr calling former White House aide Valerie Jarrett the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Jarrett, a black woman, was born in Iran to American parents. When the comment was pointed out as being racist, Barr replied, “Muslims r NOT a race.” She then tweeted that she was “truly sorry for making a bad joke” and announced she was leaving Twitter.

In the wake of the backlash, Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” said she would not be returning to the second season of the ABC show. Following the cancellation, executive producer Tom Werner issued a statement saying, “I support ABC’s decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s most recent reprehensible tweets. Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

Related Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell Trump Sounds Off on 'Roseanne' Cancellation

After news of the cancellation, celebrities including Ava DuVernay came out in support of the network’s decision, who posted a photo of Dungey with the caption, “sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out.” Similarly, Shonda Rhimes, who had several shows on ABC (but recently signed a deal with Netflix), tweeted “Thank you, Channing. #justice.” Later, Rhimes added, “But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one.”

Kumail Nanjiani wrote that he is “glad Roseanne is cancelled. The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come out of this entire thing.”

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled. The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

Others, like “Scandal” star Josh Malina, took a more humorous approach, tweeting “ABC > GOP,” while others, like Mark Hamill and “The Ellen Show” producer Andy Lassner, joked that Fox would soon be picking up the show, as it recently renewed Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” a year after ABC canceled the sitcom.

I bet FOX will pick it up & pair it with Tim Allen's show. https://t.co/5MyZf9UT3X via @thr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 29, 2018

Fox don't you DARE — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 29, 2018

Has Fox picked up “Roseanne” yet? — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 29, 2018

More tweets following the cancellation below:

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

adios

Roseanne! good

riddance. hashtag

NOT Winning. the

runway is

now clear

for

OUR reboot. ©#CharlieHarperReturns pic.twitter.com/HcqMvIoxCM — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) May 29, 2018

So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC ✨ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 29, 2018

Thank you, @ABCNetwork. You did the right thing. There is not any room in our society for racism or bigotry. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 29, 2018

Man. Who could’ve seen this coming? pic.twitter.com/vtTpCfFWhP — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 29, 2018

Well I guess Roseanne will have to go back to what she does best- her groundbreaking brand of searingly funny, racially tinged, macadamia nut based stand up comedy. — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) May 29, 2018

I’m glad that @ABCNetwork took a stand. We as a country can and will be better. More welcoming, more inclusive. We reach so many people in the entertainment industry. We can be a voice for good. We can, and will, become once again that beacon on a hill. ✨ — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) May 29, 2018

Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America….umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

My statement on the cancellation of #RoseanneBarr’s show, Roseanne. pic.twitter.com/xFkHN6Qmlz — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

Roseanne was making boatloads of $ for @DisneyABCTV. For them to cancel it because of Roseanne’s racist, xenophobic rants on twitter shows a great deal of corporate responsibility & just how powerful the public’s outrage can be! Keep raising your voices! https://t.co/5OJ4SZcSFi — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 29, 2018

Really sucks for all the non-racist people working on ‘Roseanne’ who lost their jobs this morning. — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) May 29, 2018

I have never been more proud to work for @ABCNetwork THANK YOU Channing Dungey for being my one little slice of hope for our country today. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) May 29, 2018

What the fuck is wrong with her?? #RosanneBarr you are a true Hollywood Tragedy! Thank you Miss Dungey And Mr Iger. Doin the right thing! https://t.co/7nvUn590HW — Mario Cantone (@macantone) May 29, 2018

Condolences to the actors, writers, and crew who lost their jobs today because their boss is an abhorrent human. Props to Channing Dungey for making an incredibly brave decision. — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) May 29, 2018

Impressed with ABC. And now it appears they have an open time slot. 💁🏻‍♂️ — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 29, 2018

I wish some of these so-called defenders of liberty would start to understand what freedom of speech is AND isn’t. Roseanne is allowed to say whatever she wants. It doesn’t mean @ABCNetwork needs to continue funding her TV show if her words are considered abhorrent. https://t.co/lSx2GndLEO — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 29, 2018

Excited for the literally anything else that Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman will do now — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 29, 2018

Before ABC announced the show’s end, some in Hollywood were already calling for the network to take action. “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing tweeted, “@DisneyStudios FIRED an African American sports commentator for a comment (that wasn’t even close to roseanne’s). @therealroseanne should be fired if @DisneyStudios is going to have integrity.”

“Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost, Reverend Al Sharpton, and actor Wilson Cruz also joined in on the conversation, with Cruz writing, “@ABCNetwork can NOT be the home of @blackishabc and #roseanne. You are better than this.”

THIS!!!!!!!! @DisneyStudios FIRED an African American sports commentator for a comment ( that wasn’t even close to roseanne’s). @therealroseanne should be fired if @DisneyStudios is going to have integrity. https://t.co/GF0x6GnAQu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

The comparison by Rosanne Barr on ABC of Former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett to an APE is racist and inexcusable. ABC must take action NOW! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

.@ABCNetwork can NOT be the home of @blackishabc and #roseanne. You are better than this. — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) May 29, 2018

Others joined in on the criticisms about her initial comments, including Patricia Arquette, Don Cheadle, Tom Arnold, and Ben Platt. Sara Gilbert, Barr’s co-star and an executive producer on the show, tweeted shortly before its cancellation, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Read more tweets below:

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

I am repulsed that Valerie Jarret had that racist and bigoted "joke" made at her expense and I am sickened that any Black or Muslim person has to keep hearing this sickness in 2018. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 29, 2018

you can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne … https://t.co/sJs7Hn5zrn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 29, 2018

@brianstelter that's funny. ABC execs figured out a way to control me. They blocked me from promoting anything on ABC because I called out Roseanne Barr & her dangerous tweets. @GMA https://t.co/Q0BbE4uhhg — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

What?! Roseanne’s an irresponsible role model and a racist and probably shouldn’t have been brought back to television in the first place?! This is brand new information!! — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 29, 2018

i love roseanne quite a bit the comment roseanne tweeted was racist and childish

and beneath her best self

she has apologized twitter is a dangerous place — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 29, 2018

I wrote on the original "Roseanne" where we used to denounce nativism, racism & homophobia. Nauseating to see what she's become. Looking forward to continue not watching this show. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) May 29, 2018

Shame on you @therealroseanne and @ABCNetwork @RoseanneOnABC Not a single apology can get me to respect your despicable racist character. #EndRacism in #mainstream media NOW!!! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) May 29, 2018

@therealroseanne, you break my heart — You are a sorry excuse for a human being. How odd that you, as a comedienne, have forgotten then meaning of a "joke" and a personal comment. Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) May 29, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: