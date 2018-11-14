×
Gina Carano Joins ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Mandalorian’

Gina Carano
Gina Carano has been cast in “The Mandalorian,” Variety has confirmed with sources.

The exact nature of the actress and former MMA star’s role in the “Star Wars” series is being kept under wraps. She joins Pedro Pascal in the series, whom Variety reported earlier this week was in negotiations to star.

Jon Favreau penned “The Mandalorian,” which is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Disney recently announced that Dave Filoni, who has worked on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” will direct the first episode of the series. “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, “Dope’s” Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”) will direct additional episodes. Favreau is also executive producing the show, along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.

Disney also announced in an earnings call last Thursday that it would be doing a prequel series on the “Rogue One” character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

