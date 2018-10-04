Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, and More to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action TV Series

Disney has revealed the first look and directors for its “Star Wars” streaming TV series, “The Mandalorian.”

Dave Filoni, who has worked on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” will direct the first episode of the series. “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, “Dope’s” Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”) will direct additional episodes.

As previously announced, Jon Favreau will write and executive produce the series. The plot details were first revealed on Wednesday, with Favreau teasing “The Mandalorian” on Instagram.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” read his post, in the style of a “Star Wars” opening crawl. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Favreau is executive producing the show, which is being developed for Disney’s as-yet untitled streaming service, with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.

News that Disney was developing the live-action series was first revealed by CEO Bob Iger in March. It’s one of several projects in the works for the growing “Star Wars” universe at the studio.

See a first look image of “The Mandalorian” above.