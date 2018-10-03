You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Star Wars': Jon Favreau Reveals TV Series Details

Daniel Holloway

Creator Jon Favreau revealed the first details of his forthcoming “Star Wars” streaming TV series.

In a post Wednesday on his Instagram account, the filmmaker teased “The Mandalorian,” writing in a yellow-on-black script reminiscent of the traditional opening “crawl” that precedes most “Star Wars” films, “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Walt Disney Co. announced in March that Favreau would write a live-action “Star Wars” series for the company’s forthcoming streaming service, which is set to launch next year. The project would become the first live-action television series set in the “Star Wars” universe.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Favreau’s live-action series entry into to “Star Wars” universe on a conference call with investors in March. The show is set to become one of multiple series and film offerings hailing from Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar units that will populate the new service as Disney looks to challenge dominant player Netflix in the direct-to-consumer arena.

  • Kaley CuocoHilarity for Charity Sixth Annual

    'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco to Voice Harley Quinn in DC Universe Series

  Matt Bomer

    Matt Bomer Joins 'Doom Patrol' Series for DC Universe Streaming Service

  Boba Fett movie

    'Star Wars': Jon Favreau Reveals TV Series Details

  Helen Mirren

    TV News Roundup: HBO Releases First Photo of Helen Mirren as Catherine the Great

  Mischa Barton Hills

    'The O.C.' Star Mischa Barton Joins 'The Hills' Reboot

  CBS Exec Accused of Using Offensive

    CBS Exec Vinnie Favale Accused of Using Offensive Language, Placed on Leave

  Jake Johnson Tag

    Jake Johnson to Star in Netflix Adult Animated Comedy Series 'Hoops'

