You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunners Exit; Alex Kurtzman Takes Over

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Trek: Discovery
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Executive producers and showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are exiting “Star Trek: Discovery,” Variety has confirmed. Executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will take over showrunner duties for season two.

“We’ve made some producer changes at ‘Star Trek: Discovery,'” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “The series continues under the creative vision and leadership of executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman. ‘Discovery’ remains on course for season two in 2019 with new and continuing stories that build on its successful premiere season.”

Harberts and Berg’s exit marks the second showrunner departure for “Discovery,” as the CBS All Access drama heads into its second season. Co-creator and original showrunner Bryan Fuller exited the series months before its premiere last year following multiple delays. At the time, Harberts and Berg — longtime writing partners who had worked frequently with Fuller and were staff writers on the pilot — took over as showrunners, with Kurtzman taking on a more involved role in the big-budget drama.

Sources tell Variety that tension had been building in the writers room as work continued on season two, which remains set to premiere in 2019.

Production is well underway on “Discovery” season two, with sources indicating that five episodes are nearly complete. The show now heads into a planned production hiatus as Kurtzman, whose company Secret Hideout produces the CBS Television Studios drama, prepares to take over day-to-day management of the show. Akiva Goldsman, who had come aboard “Discovery” as executive producer for season one following Fuller’s departure, is not returning tot he show for season two.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the showrunner change.

More TV

  • Star Trek: Discovery

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Showrunners Exit; Alex Kurtzman Takes Over

    Executive producers and showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are exiting “Star Trek: Discovery,” Variety has confirmed. Executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will take over showrunner duties for season two. “We’ve made some producer changes at ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “The series continues under the […]

  • Leah Remini to Star in Rob

    Leah Remini to Star in Rob McElhenney, Rob Rosell Fox Comedy Pilot

    Executive producers and showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are exiting “Star Trek: Discovery,” Variety has confirmed. Executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will take over showrunner duties for season two. “We’ve made some producer changes at ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “The series continues under the […]

  • Bill Pullman Tracy Letts The Sinner

    TV News Roundup: 'The Sinner' Season 2 Releases First Trailer

    Executive producers and showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are exiting “Star Trek: Discovery,” Variety has confirmed. Executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will take over showrunner duties for season two. “We’ve made some producer changes at ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “The series continues under the […]

  • Robbie Williams

    Fox Apologizes for Robbie Williams' World Cup Middle Finger Gesture

    Executive producers and showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are exiting “Star Trek: Discovery,” Variety has confirmed. Executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will take over showrunner duties for season two. “We’ve made some producer changes at ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “The series continues under the […]

  • Drake I'm Upset

    Drake's 'I'm Upset' Video Was 'The Reunion We've Always Wanted,' Says 'Degrassi' Cast

    Executive producers and showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are exiting “Star Trek: Discovery,” Variety has confirmed. Executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will take over showrunner duties for season two. “We’ve made some producer changes at ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “The series continues under the […]

  • France's Kids Programming Network Gulli Orders

    France's Kids Programming Network Gulli Orders 16 New Animated Series

    Executive producers and showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are exiting “Star Trek: Discovery,” Variety has confirmed. Executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will take over showrunner duties for season two. “We’ve made some producer changes at ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “The series continues under the […]

  • AHS Murder House, Coven

    'American Horror Story' Season 8 Will Be 'Murder House'-'Coven' Crossover, Ryan Murphy Says

    Executive producers and showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg are exiting “Star Trek: Discovery,” Variety has confirmed. Executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will take over showrunner duties for season two. “We’ve made some producer changes at ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “The series continues under the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad