Stand Up to Cancer Sets Live Pre-Show to Air Across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Max Greenfield'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Stand Up to Cancer is expanding its biennial TV fundraising special with a live pre-show that will air Sept. 7 in a roadblock across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms.

Max Greenfield, “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Posey, and actress Brenda Song will co-host the hourlong program, “It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | Digital Live Show.” It will originate at 7 p.m. ET from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the site of the live hourlong primetime special that will air simultaneously at 8 p.m. ET across the Big Four networks and more than 60 other broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Actors Uzo Aduba, Beth Behrs, Ken Jeong, Olivia Holt, and YouTubers Liza Koshy and Rhett + Link are among the performers set to appear on the pre-show.

The digital push on the pre-show is an effort to raise awareness of the cancer research advocacy organization’s mission to “end cancer as we know it” among younger viewers who are glued to online platforms, not linear TV.

“This is a cause that is personal to me and I’m honored to continue working with Stand Up To Cancer.  I’m excited to be involved in the ‘It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer Digital Live Show,’ ” said Greenfield. “I’m passionate about encouraging the younger generation to lean into the conversation around cancer and become active voices and early champions in this important cause.”

Related

This year’s primetime telecast marks 10 years since the Stand Up to Cancer org began its major media outreach. To date the organization has funded more than 1,500 research scientists on more than 180 clinical trials.

“We want everyone to be part of Stand Up’s effort to end cancer as we know it,” said Stand Up to Cancer co-founder Katie Couric. “And this year, we’re expanding Stand Up To Cancer’s reach with our first-ever digital live show. We’re enlisting users of popular social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube — for a conversation about something that, in one way or another, touches everyone.”

The live digital broadcast will be produced by Telescope, a Los Angeles-based production banner billed as a specialist in live content creation and audience engagement technology.

(Pictured: Max Greenfield)

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More TV

  • The Purge Review

    TV Review: 'The Purge' on USA

    Stand Up to Cancer is expanding its biennial TV fundraising special with a live pre-show that will air Sept. 7 in a roadblock across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms. Max Greenfield, “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Posey, and actress Brenda Song will co-host the hourlong program, “It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | Digital […]

  • Banijay Rights Boards Spanish Drama 'Hierro'

    Banijay Rights Acquires First Spanish Drama 'Hierro' for International Distribution

    Stand Up to Cancer is expanding its biennial TV fundraising special with a live pre-show that will air Sept. 7 in a roadblock across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms. Max Greenfield, “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Posey, and actress Brenda Song will co-host the hourlong program, “It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | Digital […]

  • Andrew Cuomo Cynthia Nixon

    Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo Spar Over Subway Woes, Legalizing Pot in Gubernatorial Debate

    Stand Up to Cancer is expanding its biennial TV fundraising special with a live pre-show that will air Sept. 7 in a roadblock across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms. Max Greenfield, “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Posey, and actress Brenda Song will co-host the hourlong program, “It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | Digital […]

  • Layoffs Hit Sony Pictures TV

    Layoffs Hit Sony Pictures TV's Consolidated International and Home Entertainment Division

    Stand Up to Cancer is expanding its biennial TV fundraising special with a live pre-show that will air Sept. 7 in a roadblock across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms. Max Greenfield, “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Posey, and actress Brenda Song will co-host the hourlong program, “It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | Digital […]

  • Big Mouth Netflix

    TV News Roundup: 'Big Mouth' Sets Season 2 Netflix Premiere Date

    Stand Up to Cancer is expanding its biennial TV fundraising special with a live pre-show that will air Sept. 7 in a roadblock across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms. Max Greenfield, “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Posey, and actress Brenda Song will co-host the hourlong program, “It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | Digital […]

  • Sinclair

    Sinclair Fires Back at Tribune, Files Counterclaim Over Busted Merger

    Stand Up to Cancer is expanding its biennial TV fundraising special with a live pre-show that will air Sept. 7 in a roadblock across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms. Max Greenfield, “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Posey, and actress Brenda Song will co-host the hourlong program, “It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | Digital […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad