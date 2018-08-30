Stand Up to Cancer Sets Live Pre-Show to Air Across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

Stand Up to Cancer is expanding its biennial TV fundraising special with a live pre-show that will air Sept. 7 in a roadblock across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms.

Max Greenfield, “Teen Wolf” alum Tyler Posey, and actress Brenda Song will co-host the hourlong program, “It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | Digital Live Show.” It will originate at 7 p.m. ET from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the site of the live hourlong primetime special that will air simultaneously at 8 p.m. ET across the Big Four networks and more than 60 other broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Actors Uzo Aduba, Beth Behrs, Ken Jeong, Olivia Holt, and YouTubers Liza Koshy and Rhett + Link are among the performers set to appear on the pre-show.

The digital push on the pre-show is an effort to raise awareness of the cancer research advocacy organization’s mission to “end cancer as we know it” among younger viewers who are glued to online platforms, not linear TV.

“This is a cause that is personal to me and I’m honored to continue working with Stand Up To Cancer. I’m excited to be involved in the ‘It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer Digital Live Show,’ ” said Greenfield. “I’m passionate about encouraging the younger generation to lean into the conversation around cancer and become active voices and early champions in this important cause.”

This year’s primetime telecast marks 10 years since the Stand Up to Cancer org began its major media outreach. To date the organization has funded more than 1,500 research scientists on more than 180 clinical trials.

“We want everyone to be part of Stand Up’s effort to end cancer as we know it,” said Stand Up to Cancer co-founder Katie Couric. “And this year, we’re expanding Stand Up To Cancer’s reach with our first-ever digital live show. We’re enlisting users of popular social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube — for a conversation about something that, in one way or another, touches everyone.”

The live digital broadcast will be produced by Telescope, a Los Angeles-based production banner billed as a specialist in live content creation and audience engagement technology.

