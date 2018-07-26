John Cleese to Guest Star on ‘Speechless’ Season 3 Premiere

John Cleese
John Cleese is joining the ABC comedy “Speechless” in a guest starring role.

The iconic British comedian will appear in the show’s two-part third season premiere as the estranged father of Minnie Driver’s character, Maya. Cleese will play Martin, described as hot-tempered, grudge-holding, sharp-witted, and irresistibly charming.

The season premiere will begin filming in London on Aug. 30, with the episodes set to air on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.

Cleese is best known for his work with the legendary comedy group Monty Python, having appeared in the group’s TV show “Monty Pyton’s Flying Circus” as well as multiple films like “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life,” and “Monty Python’s Life of Brian.”

After embarking on a solo career, Cleese has appeared in films like “A Fish Called Wanda” and James Bond movies “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day.” He also made appearances in the “Harry Potter” and “Shrek” franchises.

He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Independent Talent Group.

Speechless” will move to Fridays beginning this fall, along with fellow ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat.” In addition to Driver, the show also stars Micah Fowler, Cedric Yarbrough, John Ross Bowie, Mason Cook, and Kyla Kenedy.

