Sony Pictures Casting Executive Tamara Hunter Moves to Apple

CREDIT: The Headshot Truck LLC

Tamara Hunter, the vice president of casting at Sony Pictures Entertainment, is departing the studio to become the head of casting at Apple.

In her new role, she will report to the co-heads of Apple’s original programming efforts, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who are themselves the former co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television.

Hunter joined Sony in 2016. In her time there, she oversaw feature films and animation casting for Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Animation. Among her projects were his like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “The Equalizer 2,” “Hotel Transylvania,” and “Venom,” as well as upcoming films like “You Are My Friend,” “Charlie’s Angels,” and “Men in Black.”

Prior to Sony, Hunter was the vice president of casting for 20th Century Fox. In her time there, she worked on films like “Deadpool,” “Hidden Figures,” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.”  She began her career in casting at the Sarah Finn Company, where she served for more than a decade in roles of increasingly responsibility, most recently as casting director. During her tenure there, she worked on numerous films, including global franchises “Iron Man,” “Thor,” “Captain America,” “The Avengers,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Godzilla,” and “The Fast and the Furious.”

Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Theater, Film and Television.

