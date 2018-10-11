You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Snags Blumhouse's Hulu Anthology Series 'Into the Dark'

Into The Dark -- "The Body" - A sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume. Wilkes (Tom Bateman) and Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse), shown. (Photo by: Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Hulu)
CREDIT: Hulu

Sony Pictures Television has landed the international rights to “Into the Dark,” the anthology series that has just launched on Hulu in the U.S.

The series hails from the TV arm of “The Purge” studio Blumhouse. It comprises 12 feature-length episodes that are running monthly on Hulu. Each installment comes from different genre writers and producers and is themed around a different holiday or festival.

Sony will take the series out internationally and get the sales effort underway at the Mipcom market in Cannes next week.

Mike Wald, EVP content strategy at SPT said: “Jason Blum and the team at Blumhouse Television have created a uniquely entertaining, well-crafted series that’s true to the Blumhouse brand and which we know will provide a thrilling, thought provoking and fun escape to audiences around the world.”

The show launched on Hulu on Oct. 5 with a  Halloween-set episode called “The Body.” In its review, Variety said it was a “down-and-dirty eighty-minute gorefest whose rapid pace and nihilistic attitude recall, for instance, this summer’s Blum flick ‘Upgrade’ or his ‘Purge’ franchise. It added: “If episodes of anthology series are indeed films, this is streaming’s version of a B-movie.”

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Sony Pictures Television to bring ‘Into the Dark’ to viewers globally. This anthology series, which is a first for Blumhouse, pushes the envelope in telling 12 very chilling and distinct stories,” said Jeremy Gold and Marci Wiseman, co-presidents Blumhouse Television, in a statement. “You’ll never look at the holidays the same way again.”

