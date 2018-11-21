×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Poaches Sky Exec Holly Comiskey to Be Country Manager for U.K., Ireland

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: SPT

Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service.

Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly has fantastic experience of working in a platform and channels environment, negotiating complicated rights agreements for premium content,” he said.

As head buyer for Sky Cinema, Comiskey negotiated the company’s studio output deals, such as its deal with Sony, which was sealed in 2016. Before Sky she was a buyer at BT TV, and has also worked at Disney and NBCUniversal.

At Sony, Comiskey will head up distribution, networks and home entertainment following a restructuring that saw the channels, sales and home entertainment divisions combined.

“I am delighted to join at this exciting time of integration of the distribution and networks businesses,” Comiskey added. “I have enormous respect for the SPT team, having worked with them externally for a number of years, and look forward to using my broad industry experience to support the team in fully maximizing market opportunities in the U.K. and Ireland.”

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • Sony Poaches Sky Exec Holly Comiskey

    Sony Poaches Sky Exec Holly Comiskey to Be Country Manager for U.K., Ireland

    Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service. Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly […]

  • Netflix Takes a Trip to ‘Murder

    Netflix Takes a Trip to 'Murder Mountain' in True Crime Series From Lightbox

    Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service. Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly […]

  • Fox Networks Group Latin America

    Fox Networks Group Latin America Inks Music Biopic Pact With Underground

    Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service. Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly […]

  • Barclays Doubles Fund for Streaming Content

    Barclays Doubles Fund for Streaming Content to $256 Million

    Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service. Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly […]

  • future man hulu josh hutcherson

    TV Roundup: 'Future Man' Season 2 Teaser Drops (Watch)

    Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service. Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly, NBC News Near $30 Million Contract Settlement

    Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service. Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly […]

  • Northern Exposure

    'Northern Exposure' Revival in Development at CBS

    Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service. Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad