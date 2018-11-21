Sony Poaches Sky Exec Holly Comiskey to Be Country Manager for U.K., Ireland

Sony Pictures Television has hired Holly Comiskey as its country manager for the U.K. and Ireland. The new SPT recruit will join the studio in January from Sky, where she was the head buyer for the pay-TV operator’s Sky Cinema service.

Comiskey will report to Mark Young, SPT’s executive vice president for Western Europe. “Holly has fantastic experience of working in a platform and channels environment, negotiating complicated rights agreements for premium content,” he said.

As head buyer for Sky Cinema, Comiskey negotiated the company’s studio output deals, such as its deal with Sony, which was sealed in 2016. Before Sky she was a buyer at BT TV, and has also worked at Disney and NBCUniversal.

At Sony, Comiskey will head up distribution, networks and home entertainment following a restructuring that saw the channels, sales and home entertainment divisions combined.

“I am delighted to join at this exciting time of integration of the distribution and networks businesses,” Comiskey added. “I have enormous respect for the SPT team, having worked with them externally for a number of years, and look forward to using my broad industry experience to support the team in fully maximizing market opportunities in the U.K. and Ireland.”