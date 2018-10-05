Sony Pictures TV Promotes Unscripted Exec Elyse Seder

Sony Pictures Television has promoted veteran exec Elyse Seder to senior vice president, reality and syndication programming. In her new role, Seder will oversee U.S .development of unscripted projects on all platforms for SPT. She will continue to report to Holly Jacobs, executive vice president, reality and syndication programming and development .

“Elyse has been instrumental in getting us into the business of developing unscripted shows for streaming services. She’s a superb development executive who can take a germ of an idea and methodically bring it to life,” said Jacobs. “I’m thrilled Elyse will play a growing role as SPT builds a robust business in delivering unscripted programming to these diverse platforms.”

Seder joined SPT in 2015, and has worked since then on several of the studio’s programs, including Emmy winners “Shark Tank” and “The Dr. Oz Show,” as well as on reboots of classic game shows “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “The Gong Show.” She has also led SPT’s efforts to develop unscripted content for new platforms, resulting in SPT’s first sales of unscripted series to Netflix and YouTube.