Sony Pictures Television Names Nina Lederman Executive VP of Global Scripted Development & Programming

NINA LEDERMAN
CREDIT: Courtesy of SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

Nina Lederman has been named to a newly-created position at Sony Pictures Television (SPT).

Lederman will now serve as executive vice president of global scripted development and programming. In her new role, Lederman will be responsible for expanding Sony’s slate of TV series in the U.S. and abroad by facilitating creative and logistical partnerships between Sony’s U.S. development and international production teams.

She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television Studios, and Wayne Garvie, president of international production at Sony Pictures Television.

Lederman will act as a creative liaison to SPT’s development and international production teams, working across the groups to communicate and collaborate on creative goals, talent and priorities. She will work closely with SPT’s portfolio of international production companies to foster relationships and sales to U.S. based platforms and will also look to develop opportunities of co-operation between the domestic and international groups.

“For over two decades Nina has been a leader in the entertainment industry,” said Garvie. “Her experience collaborating with studios and buyers around the world to develop and sell content will be invaluable to SPT as we compete in this changing global marketplace. We can’t wait to work with her.”

Lederman joins Sony from All3Media America, where she was executive vice president of scripted programming. In that capacity, she advised on scripted development slates for labels under the All3Media umbrella and consulted on the sales strategy on UK originals. She is credited as an executive producer on numerous international co-productions, formats and original series, including “Kaos” for Netflix and “Accused” for Paramount Network. Prior to that, she was at Lifetime Television for seven years as senior vice president of scripted programming and development, where she developed the critically acclaimed series “UnReal.” Lederman got her start in the industry as vice president of production for NBC Studios.

“Sony has always provided a one-stop shop for talent as it relates to broadcast and cable programming in the US, and now we’re taking it a step further to create a new one-stop shop to the world,” said Clodfelter and Parnell.

 

