‘Snowfall’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

By

TV Reporter

SNOWFALL -- "The World is Yours" -- Season 2, Episode 7 (Airs Thursday, August 30, 10:00 pm ET/PT) -- Pictured: (l-r) Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Malcolm Mays as Kevin Hamilton. CR: Prashant Gupta/FX
CREDIT: Prashant Gupta

Snowfall” has been renewed for a third season at FX, the cabler announced Wednesday.

The third season will premiere on FX in 2019. The announcement of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 2 finale, which airs on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In the finale, Franklin faces the consequences of his actions. Teddy pulls out all the stops to assist his partners. Lucia must sacrifice to save Gustavo’s life. The episode is written by Dave Andron and directed by John Singleton.

“It has been great to see ‘Snowfall’s’ audience and critical acclaim grow in its second season,” said Eric Schrier, co-president of original programming at FX. “The creative team has done a fantastic job and we have high hopes for season three.”

The series stars Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, a young street entrepreneur; Carter Hudson as CIA operative Teddy McDonald; and Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva and Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, the drug-running couple who discovers the potency of crack and tries to exploit it.

“Snowfall” was created by Singleton, Andron, and Eric Amadio, who all serve as executive producers with Andron also serving as showrunner. Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson also executive produce. The series is produced by FX Productions.

