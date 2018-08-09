MTV Orders ‘Just the Tattoo of Us,’ Hosted by Snooki and Nico Tortorella

Snooki and Nico Tortorella
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

MTV has tapped “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and “Younger” trouper Nico Tortorella to host its upcoming adaptation of the U.K. reality series “Just Tattoo of Us.”

Produced by Big Fish Entertainment, “Just Tattoo of Us” is a series that puts relationships through the ringer of trust by asking people to trust their family members, friends and significant others to design tattoos for each other that aren’t revealed until after the artist has permanently inked them onto their skin.

Along with watching the participant’s first reactions to their new tattoo, the show will delve into the personal significance underlying each design.

“Just Tattoo of Us” first aired in the U.K. and on international networks in 2016 and is currently in its third season. Charlotte Crosby has hosted every season and has seen “Celebrity Big Brother” star Stephen Bear and “Geordie Shore” alumni Scotty T as co-hosts. The show is one of MTV’s top-rated international shows.

MTV’s import of “Just Tattoo of Us” follows its recent adaptation of another MTV international hit, “Ex on the Beach.” That show challenges contestants to live with former romantic partners.

(Pictured: Snooki Polizzi and Nico Tortorella)

