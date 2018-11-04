You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘SNL’: Tina Fey, Candice Bergen, Drew Barrymore Induct Jonah Hill into Five Timers Club (Watch)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jonah Hill hosted the Nov. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which marked his fifth time hosting overall. He was welcomed into the “Five Timers Club” during his opening show monologue by former “SNL” cast member and writer Tina Fey, as well as Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore.

“Welcome to the club, Seth,” Bergen dryly retorted, confusing Hill with Seth Rogen when he came backstage to meet her and Barrymore.

Hill commented that he thought the turnout in the club was small and asked if it was a special ladies’ night, but Fey responded that “the guys are not allowed in right now because it turns out they’re all a bunch of horny perverts.”

“We have to be really careful about which famous men we let in here,” Barrymore added. “Tom Hanks from ‘Toy Story’? ‘There’s a snake in my boot!’? I think we all know what that means.”

Even Steve Martin wasn’t immune to the claims, as Fey pointed out he would always just start playing the banjo without getting consent.

“Justin Timberlake ripped a lady’s top off at the Super Bowl. I mean, did anybody else see that!?” Bergen said.

The honor was one Hill joked he had been dreaming of since the fourth time he hosted. He said he wanted to stay sharp for his hosting duties, so he declined offers of drinks and smokes. Bergen ordered another “Pete Davidson” alone.

“All I know is, it’s got a lot going on but it gets the job done,” she said.

In honor of Hill, the women chose their favorite sketch of his, which happened to be “Couples Quiz.” He was so excited he said he just wanted his jacket. At first he was misheard, but then he was given the “brand new design” for the year which was a shorter cut and sequined.

“Is this a women’s jacket?” he asked.

“It’s 2018, any jacket can be a women’s jacket,” Fey said.

Watch the “Five Timers Club” bit below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Presidential Race Cable News Donald Trump

    CNN, Trump Jr. Spar Over Controversial Campaign Ad

    Jonah Hill hosted the Nov. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which marked his fifth time hosting overall. He was welcomed into the “Five Timers Club” during his opening show monologue by former “SNL” cast member and writer Tina Fey, as well as Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore. “Welcome to the club, Seth,” Bergen dryly […]

  • Outlander Season 4 2018

    'Outlander' Team on Why Season 4 Came with the 'Biggest Challenge' of the Series

    Jonah Hill hosted the Nov. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which marked his fifth time hosting overall. He was welcomed into the “Five Timers Club” during his opening show monologue by former “SNL” cast member and writer Tina Fey, as well as Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore. “Welcome to the club, Seth,” Bergen dryly […]

  • Divorce HBO

    'Divorce' Renewed for Season 3 at HBO With New Showrunner, Smaller Episode Count

    Jonah Hill hosted the Nov. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which marked his fifth time hosting overall. He was welcomed into the “Five Timers Club” during his opening show monologue by former “SNL” cast member and writer Tina Fey, as well as Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore. “Welcome to the club, Seth,” Bergen dryly […]

  • StarGirl

    TV Roundup: 'Stargirl' Series at DC Universe Casts Anjelika Washington

    Jonah Hill hosted the Nov. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which marked his fifth time hosting overall. He was welcomed into the “Five Timers Club” during his opening show monologue by former “SNL” cast member and writer Tina Fey, as well as Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore. “Welcome to the club, Seth,” Bergen dryly […]

  • Alone Together

    'Alone Together' Canceled at Freeform After Two Seasons

    Jonah Hill hosted the Nov. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which marked his fifth time hosting overall. He was welcomed into the “Five Timers Club” during his opening show monologue by former “SNL” cast member and writer Tina Fey, as well as Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore. “Welcome to the club, Seth,” Bergen dryly […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad