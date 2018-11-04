‘SNL’: Tina Fey, Candice Bergen, Drew Barrymore Induct Jonah Hill into Five Timers Club (Watch)

Jonah Hill hosted the Nov. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which marked his fifth time hosting overall. He was welcomed into the “Five Timers Club” during his opening show monologue by former “SNL” cast member and writer Tina Fey, as well as Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore.

“Welcome to the club, Seth,” Bergen dryly retorted, confusing Hill with Seth Rogen when he came backstage to meet her and Barrymore.

Hill commented that he thought the turnout in the club was small and asked if it was a special ladies’ night, but Fey responded that “the guys are not allowed in right now because it turns out they’re all a bunch of horny perverts.”

“We have to be really careful about which famous men we let in here,” Barrymore added. “Tom Hanks from ‘Toy Story’? ‘There’s a snake in my boot!’? I think we all know what that means.”

Even Steve Martin wasn’t immune to the claims, as Fey pointed out he would always just start playing the banjo without getting consent.

“Justin Timberlake ripped a lady’s top off at the Super Bowl. I mean, did anybody else see that!?” Bergen said.

The honor was one Hill joked he had been dreaming of since the fourth time he hosted. He said he wanted to stay sharp for his hosting duties, so he declined offers of drinks and smokes. Bergen ordered another “Pete Davidson” alone.

“All I know is, it’s got a lot going on but it gets the job done,” she said.

In honor of Hill, the women chose their favorite sketch of his, which happened to be “Couples Quiz.” He was so excited he said he just wanted his jacket. At first he was misheard, but then he was given the “brand new design” for the year which was a shorter cut and sequined.

“Is this a women’s jacket?” he asked.

“It’s 2018, any jacket can be a women’s jacket,” Fey said.

Watch the “Five Timers Club” bit below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.