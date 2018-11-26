Claire Foy, Jason Momoa, Matt Damon to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” has set its hosts for the final three episodes of 2018: Claire Foy, Jason Momoa and Matt Damon.

Foy, who will host on Dec. 1, the first episode back for the NBC late night sketch series after a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, stars in “First Man” as astronaut wife, Janet Armstrong. For the last two years, she also starred on Netflix’s royal family period drama, “The Crown,” for which she won a lead actress Emmy in September. She will be joined by musical guest Anderson .Paak, who is making his “SNL” debut in the episode.

Momoa, who will host on Dec. 8, is currently best known as Aquaman from “Justice League” and his upcoming standalone film. Previously, he starred on television series including “Game of Thrones,” “The Red Road” and “Frontier.” Mumford & Sons will return for their third appearance as musical guest during Momoa’s episode.

Damon has most recently been seen as on the 44th season of “SNL” as Brett Kavanaugh in political sketches commenting on the hearings from earlier this fall. He hosted the show back in 2002 and will see his return in that role on Dec. 15. The Oscar winner is currently executive producing the upcoming Showtime series “City on a Hill.” He will be joined by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus, who will premiere their latest song from Ronson’s album on the show.