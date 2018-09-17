Adam Driver to Host ‘SNL’ Season 44 Opener, Kanye West to Perform

Adam Driver will host the upcoming “Saturday Night Live” Season 44 premiere, NBC announced Monday.

The “Star Wars” actor will be joined by musical guest Kanye West. This will be Driver’s second time hosting the long-running sketch series while it will be West’s seventh since 2005.

The announcement comes just as “SNL’s” Michael Che and Colin Jost prepare to host this year’s Emmy Awards. The “Weekend Update” pair, along with Kent Sublette, recently re-upped their deals to return as co-head writers for Season 44.

