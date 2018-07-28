‘Sneaky Pete’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amazon has ordered a third season of “Sneaky Pete.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The official renewal was a foregone conclusion, given that it was announced in March that the series would receive a California tax credit as it relocates its production from New York.

Sneaky Pete” was co-created by Bryan Cranston and stars Giovanni Ribisi. Its first two seasons were set in upstate New York, with much of the action also in and around New York City.

In addition to Cranston, the series is executive produced by Graham Yost, who is also the showrunner, as well as Yost’s fellow “Justified” exec producers Michael Dinner and Fred Golan, and James Degus. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. David Shore also co-created the series and served as the original showrunner before stepping down.

The renewal of “Sneaky Pete” was one of several announcements Amazon made during TCA. The streaming giant also announced that the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay will develop the previously announced “Lord of the Rings” TV series. In addition, Amazon has greenlit three new shows, including a horror anthology series from executive producer Lena Waithe and an adaptation of the novel “The Expatriates” executive produced by Nicole Kidman.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • 'Sneaky Pete' Renewed for Season 3

    'Sneaky Pete' Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

    Amazon has ordered a third season of “Sneaky Pete.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The official renewal was a foregone conclusion, given that it was announced in March that the series would receive a California tax credit as it relocates its production from New […]

  • The Lord of the Rings: The

    Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Sets JD Payne, Patrick McKay to Develop Series

    Amazon has ordered a third season of “Sneaky Pete.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The official renewal was a foregone conclusion, given that it was announced in March that the series would receive a California tax credit as it relocates its production from New […]

  • Amazon Orders New Series from Nicole

    Amazon Greenlights New Series from Nicole Kidman, Lena Waithe, Greg Daniels

    Amazon has ordered a third season of “Sneaky Pete.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The official renewal was a foregone conclusion, given that it was announced in March that the series would receive a California tax credit as it relocates its production from New […]

  • Kendrick Lamar Grammys

    'Power' Showrunner Says Kendrick Lamar 'Came To Win' (Watch)

    Amazon has ordered a third season of “Sneaky Pete.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The official renewal was a foregone conclusion, given that it was announced in March that the series would receive a California tax credit as it relocates its production from New […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    Industry Reacts to Moonves Claims: 'It Just Rings So True'

    Amazon has ordered a third season of “Sneaky Pete.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The official renewal was a foregone conclusion, given that it was announced in March that the series would receive a California tax credit as it relocates its production from New […]

  • Bobby Brown

    3 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 3

    Amazon has ordered a third season of “Sneaky Pete.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The official renewal was a foregone conclusion, given that it was announced in March that the series would receive a California tax credit as it relocates its production from New […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad