‘Sneaky Pete’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

Amazon has ordered a third season of “Sneaky Pete.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The official renewal was a foregone conclusion, given that it was announced in March that the series would receive a California tax credit as it relocates its production from New York.

“Sneaky Pete” was co-created by Bryan Cranston and stars Giovanni Ribisi. Its first two seasons were set in upstate New York, with much of the action also in and around New York City.

In addition to Cranston, the series is executive produced by Graham Yost, who is also the showrunner, as well as Yost’s fellow “Justified” exec producers Michael Dinner and Fred Golan, and James Degus. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. David Shore also co-created the series and served as the original showrunner before stepping down.

The renewal of “Sneaky Pete” was one of several announcements Amazon made during TCA. The streaming giant also announced that the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay will develop the previously announced “Lord of the Rings” TV series. In addition, Amazon has greenlit three new shows, including a horror anthology series from executive producer Lena Waithe and an adaptation of the novel “The Expatriates” executive produced by Nicole Kidman.