TV News Roundup: ‘SMILF’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set at Showtime

In today’s TV News Roundup, Showtime released the premiere date and a new trailer for the second season of “SMILF” and Syfy unveiled a new trailer for season four of “The Magicians.”

DATES

“Young Justice” is coming to the DC Universe streaming platform for a third season on Jan. 4, nearly five years after the show’s conclusion in 2013. “Young Justice: Outsiders” will feature popular heroes Static, Kid Flash, Robin, Wonder Girl, Spoiler, Blue Beetle, Thirteen, Arrowette, Arsenal and Beast Boy as well as newcomers Forager, voiced by Jason Spisak and Halo, voiced by Zehra Fazal. Posters and teasers for the show have also hinted at a Darkseid appearance alongside the immortal super villain Vandal Savage.

GREENLIGHTS

YouTube star Coyote Peterson is hosting a new original series for Animal Planet set to premiere in 2019. On the show, Peterson will travel across the world to provide viewers with rare, up-close animal experiences alongside show director Mark Vins and wildlife biologist Mario Aldecoa. Peterson first rose to fame as the host of the popular YouTube channel “Brave Wilderness,” which has amassed more than 13 million subscribers since its inception in 2014.

AWARDS

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association is creating a new award show based on the “Reality Show” categories at the “Critics’ Choice Awards.” The inaugural “Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards” will take place June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills with Bob Bain and Joey Berlin executive producing. The new event will recognize leaders in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming and will replace the “NPACT Impact Awards” held earlier this year.

EXECUTIVE

Writer and producer Eric Stedman signed a new deal to extend his tenure with the Disney Channel, under which he will develop and create new projects exclusively for Disney while building upon his nearly ten years of affiliation with the company. Previously, Stedman created and executive produced Disney XD’s “Crash and Bernstein” and was a writer on “Austin & Ally,” “Teamo Supremo” and “I’m in the Band,” before working as the executive producer and showrunner for “Bizaardvark.”

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime debuted a new trailer for season two of “SMILF,” which is set to premiere Jan. 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. This season will feature the return of creator, executive producer, showrunner and star Frankie Shaw who will reprise her role as Bridgette alongside guest-stars Connie Britton and Sherie Rene Scott and series regulars Rosie O’Donnell and Raven Goodwin. Also joining the cast is Miguel Gomez, Samara Weaving and Alexandra and Anna Reimer.

Freeform released the first trailer and key art for its upcoming series “Good Trouble,” set to premiere Jan. 8. Following the success of the hit series “The Fosters,” “Good Trouble” features the return of Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) who begin a new stage in their lives after moving to Los Angeles together. Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele and Roger Bart also star with Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg serving as showrunners. Watch the full teaser trailer below.

Syfy unveiled the official trailer for season four of “The Magicians,” which is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 9/8 CT on Syfy. Following the mind-erasing events of season three, season four will follow Quentin and the rest of his gang after an all-powerful monster escapes Castle Blackspire by jumping bodies into a new host. Stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil are all returning alongside Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn.

SPECIALS

El Rey Network founder Robert Rodriguez is interviewing Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand for an upcoming episode of the network’s “The Director’s Chair” series. During the interview, Streisand will discuss her transition from actor and singer to director and producer as well as her first time directing for the 1983 film “Yentl.” The special is set to air Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on El Rey Network.

FESTIVALS

Submissions have opened for ATX Festival‘s seventh annual pitch competition, which seeks to highlight up-and-coming television writers in the entertainment industry. Sponsoring the festival’s networking events is Southwest Airlines, which will also provide all finalists with hotel accommodations and roundtrip air travel to the festival, where they will pitch their series live to a panel of industry showrunners and executives. Finalists will also receive script-writing software from Final Draft and access to additional opportunities with The Black List and Sundance Episodic Labs. The winner of the competition will receive a $500 Southwest gift card and the opportunity to work with one of the festival judges to hone his or her pitch for an official meeting with an ATX studio/network partner.