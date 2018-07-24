‘SMILF’ Adds Ally Sheedy, Matthew Morrision in Season 2 Guest Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Ally Sheedy and Matthew Morrison have joined the second season of “SMILF” in guest starring roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

Morrison will play the role of Mitch, the nice guy ex-boyfriend of Bridgette (Frankie Shaw) from high school. Despite being polar opposites, the two still have feelings for each other. Sheedy will play Fiona, a friend of Bridge and Rafi (Miguel Gomez). Fiona is a no-nonsense midwife, a realist, down to earth and practical.

Morrison is best known for starring as Will Schuester on “Glee,” the Fox musical comedy that ran for six seasons. Morrison earned an Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations during his time on the series. He has also appeared on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Wife,” and “Younger.” He has also appeared in films like “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and “Once Upon a Mattress.” He is repped by Podwall Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Passman and Brown.

Sheedy made her film debut opposite Sean Penn in “Bad Boys.” Since then, she has appeared in more than 50 film and television projects, notably “War Games,” “The Breakfast Club,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” ‘Short Circuit,” “Life During Wartime,” and “Little Sister.” In television, she has appeared on shows like “Psych,” “Citizen Jane,” ‘Kyle XY,” “St. Elsewhere,” and “Hill Street Blues.” She is repped by Innovative Artists.

“SMILF” was created by Shaw, who also stars, executive producers, serves as showrunner, and directed the pilot. She stars as Bridgette, a young woman from South Boston whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of working-class single motherhood. It was nominated for two Golden Globes for its first season: best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for Shaw.

The series also stars Rosie O’Donnell in her first series regular TV, along with Miguel Gomez, Samara Weaving, Raven Goodwin and Alexandra and Anna Reimer. Executive producing alongside Shaw are Michael London, Lee Eisenberg and Scott King. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios as a co-production with Showtime.