‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ Series Lands in Development at Epix (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Cable Productions’ “Slaughterhouse-Five” series is now in development at Epix, Variety has learned exclusively.

Based on Kurt Vonnegut’s classic novel of the same name, the project focuses on Billy Pilgrim, a WW2 soldier who becomes “unstuck in time” and travels back and forth through his past, present and future. The novel explores the idea of predestination versus free will, the impacts of war, as well as the perception of time itself.

UCP will produce. The series hails from writer and executive producer Patrick Macmanus, who is currently the showrunner on “Happy!” at Syfy. Gale Anne Hurd of Valhalla Entertainment will also executive produce along with Jon Brown of Ensemble Entertainment and Bradley Yonover of Brand Y Media. Kari Skogland, who recently secured an Emmy nomination for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is attached to direct.

Variety exclusively reported back in December that UCP was developing the series. The original book was published in 1969 and is frequently ranked among the best English-language novels of the 20th century. The book was also a source of controversy and was banned from many schools upon its publication. The American Library Association has also included the book on its list of the “Most Frequently Challenged Books.”

Should the project move forward, it would not be the first onscreen adaptation of the book. A film version starring Michael Sacks as Billy Pilgrim was released in 1972.