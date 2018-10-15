Sky U.K. and ABC Australia Acquire the New ‘Agatha Raisin’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

International buyers have signed up for the upcoming season of murder mystery drama “Agatha Raisin.” Sky has prebought the second season for the U.K. and Ireland, ZDF has it for Germany, and Australian pubcaster the ABC has also snagged the show.

“Agatha Raisin” stars Ashley Jensen (“Extras”) as the titular PR executive and amateur sleuth. Pay-TV platform Sky commissioned the first season of the show, and streaming service Acorn greenlit the second series, which will run as an original on its SVOD platform. Acorn Media Enterprises, Free@LastTV, and All3Media’s Company Pictures are producing.

The new episodes are based on three of M.C. Beaton’s novels: “The Wizard of Evesham”; “The Fairies of Fryfam”; and “The Curious Curate.”

The drama is distributed by Acorn and All3Media International. It plays as either a series of three 90-minute specials, or as six 45-minute installments. Ahead of launch, other broadcasters that have acquired the second season include TV4 in the Nordics and MTVA in Hungary.

“Agatha Raisin delivers perfectly absorbing primetime entertainment and established itself as a firm favorite with fans around the world during its first season,” said All3Media International’s EVP, content, Maartje Horchner. “We’re very pleased to kick off our sales campaign here at Mipcom by announcing such strong international deals in key territories – which include a number of renewals.”

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, added: “Given its growing popularity in the United States on Acorn TV, we’re thrilled that partners worldwide have embraced our first commissioned series and the return of ‘Agatha Raisin.’”