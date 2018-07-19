Sky Shares Dip as Investors Contemplate Potential End of the Bidding War

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
A view of the headquarter of the Italian SKY television broadcast in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 25, 2014. London-based satellite broadcaster BSkyB has agreed to take control of its sister companies in Italy and Germany, creating a European pay TV giant, by buying stakes from 21st Century Fox. The deal announced Friday to buy Sky Italia and 57 percent of Sky Deutschland is valued at 5.35 billion pounds ($9.1 billion). BSkyB's largest shareholder is Rupert Murdoch, who holds just over 39 percent of the company.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
CREDIT: AP

Sky’s share price fell 2% on Thursday on the heels of Comcast’s announcement that it was abandoning its bid for 21st Century Fox assets to focus on acquiring Sky. The drop in share price was seen as a sign of investor concern that the bidding war for Europe’s pay-TV leader could be over.

Fox has until Aug. 8 to counter Comcast’s £14.75 per-share offer, which values Sky at £34 billion. Even after Thursday’s slip in price, Sky was still trading above £15.

Any improved offer by Fox would need to be sanctioned by Disney, which is on track to buy Fox’s major entertainment assets and which must decide how important Sky is to its plans. Disney’s larger play is to add Fox content to its own in preparation for a major direct-to-consumer push to rival the likes of Netflix.

“Given what we know about Disney’s strategy and direct-to-consumer plans, Sky is not crucial for them, although it does have a nascent SVOD service that could be leveraged,” said Guy Bisson, research director at London-based Ampere Analysis.

Analysts in London viewed Comcast’s announcement as a message to Disney: Either you take Fox and let us nab Sky, or, “if you want to increase your offer [for Sky], now [that] we have dropped our pursuit of Fox, we have more firepower,” said Ian Whittaker, head of European media research at Liberum Capital.

Related

Complicating a deal that already has multiple moving parts is a further review, announced Wednesday, by the U.K. Takeover Panel, which regulates takeovers in Britain. If Disney’s $71.3 billion deal for Fox assets – including Fox’s current 39% stake in Sky – closes before a separate deal for the pay-TV giant, the Mouse will be obliged to make an offer to Sky’s independent shareholders for the remainder of the company under the so-called “chain principle.”

As the price of Fox assets rose during Disney and Comcast’s bidding war, those independent Sky shareholders lobbied the Takeover Panel to set a higher price for their own stock if the chain principle kicks in. The floor price per share was raised accordingly to £14. But the panel said this week that it will look at the floor price yet again, in light of Disney’s most recent offer for Fox.

The panel’s review board meets July 27 – the same day Fox shareholders will vote on Disney’s latest bid. If the Takeover Panel ups the floor price further, that could potentially add billions of dollars to a deal for Fox.

Some analysts say that Sky is a better fit, and more strategically important, to Comcast. For the U.S. cable company, acquiring Sky would increase its international footprint at a stroke, in a traditional pay-TV world it knows inside out. “It’s their bread and butter in the U.S. and offers a relatively predictable and stable business for the foreseeable future,” Bisson said.

Comcast would also likely look at the possibility of an international streaming service, albeit in a more measured way than Disney, he added. “It would probably be at a slower pace to Disney and on a more traditional business model, where content is acquired for multiple territories, rather than the Disney model of owning all of the [programming],” Bisson said.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More TV

  • Barry Glow Marvelous Mrs Maisel

    Emmy Nominees Are Fresh but Still Familiar

    Sky’s share price fell 2% on Thursday on the heels of Comcast’s announcement that it was abandoning its bid for 21st Century Fox assets to focus on acquiring Sky. The drop in share price was seen as a sign of investor concern that the bidding war for Europe’s pay-TV leader could be over. Fox has until Aug. […]

  • Killing Eve Sandra Oh

    Emmys: Acting Categories Show Diversity, if Not Parity

    Sky’s share price fell 2% on Thursday on the heels of Comcast’s announcement that it was abandoning its bid for 21st Century Fox assets to focus on acquiring Sky. The drop in share price was seen as a sign of investor concern that the bidding war for Europe’s pay-TV leader could be over. Fox has until Aug. […]

  • The Good Doctor

    ABC Expects Primetime Volume Gains in TV's Upfront Market

    Sky’s share price fell 2% on Thursday on the heels of Comcast’s announcement that it was abandoning its bid for 21st Century Fox assets to focus on acquiring Sky. The drop in share price was seen as a sign of investor concern that the bidding war for Europe’s pay-TV leader could be over. Fox has until Aug. […]

  • Enter The Dragon Bruce Lee

    How Bruce Lee's Star Rose in the U.S. After His Death

    Sky’s share price fell 2% on Thursday on the heels of Comcast’s announcement that it was abandoning its bid for 21st Century Fox assets to focus on acquiring Sky. The drop in share price was seen as a sign of investor concern that the bidding war for Europe’s pay-TV leader could be over. Fox has until Aug. […]

  • This is Us Westworld Handmaids Tale

    'This Is Us,' 'Westworld,' 'Handmaid's Tale' Emmy Strength Comes From Ensembles

    Sky’s share price fell 2% on Thursday on the heels of Comcast’s announcement that it was abandoning its bid for 21st Century Fox assets to focus on acquiring Sky. The drop in share price was seen as a sign of investor concern that the bidding war for Europe’s pay-TV leader could be over. Fox has until Aug. […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Donald Glover"

    Can Broadcast Pave a Road Back to Emmy Glory?

    Sky’s share price fell 2% on Thursday on the heels of Comcast’s announcement that it was abandoning its bid for 21st Century Fox assets to focus on acquiring Sky. The drop in share price was seen as a sign of investor concern that the bidding war for Europe’s pay-TV leader could be over. Fox has until Aug. […]

  • A view of the headquarter of

    Sky Shares Dip as Investors Contemplate Potential End of the Bidding War

    Sky’s share price fell 2% on Thursday on the heels of Comcast’s announcement that it was abandoning its bid for 21st Century Fox assets to focus on acquiring Sky. The drop in share price was seen as a sign of investor concern that the bidding war for Europe’s pay-TV leader could be over. Fox has until Aug. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad