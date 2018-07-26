Sky Reports Strong Numbers and Promises More Drama

Sky has turned in strong numbers in its last full-year results before it is taken over by either Comcast or 21st Century Fox. As that corporate drama plays out, the U.K.-based pay-TV giant said that it will put more money into content and notably original scripted programming.

The company reported a 5% hike in full-year revenues of £13.6 billion ($17.9 billion) and a 9% uptick in EBIDTA profit of £2.5 billion. Sky is now in 23 million households across its European footprint.

Sky has been sinking more cash into original programming and notably drama. CEO Jeremy Darroch said, Thursday, there will be more original scripted on Sky in the year ahead with a 25% increase in programming spend, which is currently about £400 million. Darroch also highlighted the performance of content and distribution arm, Sky Vision, which reported sales of over £200 million for the year.

Sky Q, the pay-TV company’s highest tier product, is now in 3.6 million homes and Sky will launch it as an OTT service – meaning customers can get Sky without a satellite – later this year.

The Sky chief addressed the emergence of streaming and SVOD. His comments came a day after ITV said it is prepping a best of British SVOD service and a week after Ofcom reported that there are more SVOD than traditional pay TV subs.

“We should expect more streaming services to emerge, it’s never been easier to get to the consumer,” Darroch said on an earnings call. “The bulk are used in conjunction with a [traditional] pay TV service. It’s one thing to be a contender in this space, it’s another thing to be a winner.”

Sky has been the subject of a bidding war, with Comcast and 21st Century Fox vying for control. Comcast currently has the upper hand with an offer valuing the company at $34 billion, which has been accepted by Sky’s independent shareholders. Fox already owns 39% of the company.

Darroch’s own future is unclear as the bidding war plays out. He said questions over whether he and CFO Andrew Griffith stay on after a Fox or Comcast deal are for when a deal is complete. “We haven’t had those conversations,” he said. “We will do that at the right time when one of the companies emerges.”