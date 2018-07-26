Sky Reports Strong Numbers and Promises More Drama

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of James Gourley/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sky has turned in strong numbers in its last full-year results before it is taken over by either Comcast or 21st Century Fox. As that corporate drama plays out, the U.K.-based pay-TV giant said that it will put more money into content and notably original scripted programming.

The company reported a 5% hike in full-year revenues of £13.6 billion ($17.9 billion) and a 9% uptick in EBIDTA profit of £2.5 billion. Sky is now in 23 million households across its European footprint.

Sky has been sinking more cash into original programming and notably drama. CEO Jeremy Darroch said, Thursday, there will be more original scripted on Sky in the year ahead with a 25% increase in programming spend, which is currently about £400 million. Darroch also highlighted the performance of content and distribution arm, Sky Vision, which reported sales of over £200 million for the year.

Sky Q, the pay-TV company’s highest tier product, is now in 3.6 million homes and Sky will launch it as an OTT service – meaning customers can get Sky without a satellite – later this year.

The Sky chief addressed the emergence of streaming and SVOD. His comments came a day after ITV said it is prepping a best of British SVOD service and a week after Ofcom reported that there are more SVOD than traditional pay TV subs.

Related

“We should expect more streaming services to emerge, it’s never been easier to get to the consumer,” Darroch said on an earnings call. “The bulk are used in conjunction with a [traditional] pay TV service. It’s one thing to be a contender in this space, it’s another thing to be a winner.”

Sky has been the subject of a bidding war, with Comcast and 21st Century Fox vying for control. Comcast currently has the upper hand with an offer valuing the company at $34 billion, which has been accepted by Sky’s independent shareholders. Fox already owns 39% of the company.

Darroch’s own future is unclear as the bidding war plays out. He said questions over whether he and CFO Andrew Griffith stay on after a Fox or Comcast deal are for when a deal is complete. “We haven’t had those conversations,” he said. “We will do that at the right time when one of the companies emerges.”

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Sky Reports Strong Numbers and Promises

    Sky Reports Strong Numbers and Promises More Drama

    Sky has turned in strong numbers in its last full-year results before it is taken over by either Comcast or 21st Century Fox. As that corporate drama plays out, the U.K.-based pay-TV giant said that it will put more money into content and notably original scripted programming. The company reported a 5% hike in full-year […]

  • FremantleMedia Names Jennifer Mullin New CEO

    FremantleMedia Names Jennifer Mullin New CEO

    Sky has turned in strong numbers in its last full-year results before it is taken over by either Comcast or 21st Century Fox. As that corporate drama plays out, the U.K.-based pay-TV giant said that it will put more money into content and notably original scripted programming. The company reported a 5% hike in full-year […]

  • Jeff Goldblum TCA

    5 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 1

    Sky has turned in strong numbers in its last full-year results before it is taken over by either Comcast or 21st Century Fox. As that corporate drama plays out, the U.K.-based pay-TV giant said that it will put more money into content and notably original scripted programming. The company reported a 5% hike in full-year […]

  • 'Locke & Key' Scores Official Series

    'Locke & Key' Scores Official Series Order at Netflix

    Sky has turned in strong numbers in its last full-year results before it is taken over by either Comcast or 21st Century Fox. As that corporate drama plays out, the U.K.-based pay-TV giant said that it will put more money into content and notably original scripted programming. The company reported a 5% hike in full-year […]

  • Jeff Goldblum, Gordon Ramsay

    Nat Geo Greenlights New Shows From Jeff Goldblum, Gordon Ramsay

    Sky has turned in strong numbers in its last full-year results before it is taken over by either Comcast or 21st Century Fox. As that corporate drama plays out, the U.K.-based pay-TV giant said that it will put more money into content and notably original scripted programming. The company reported a 5% hike in full-year […]

  • Patrick Williams Dead: TV Composer Was

    Patrick Williams, Emmy-Winning TV Composer, Dies at 79

    Sky has turned in strong numbers in its last full-year results before it is taken over by either Comcast or 21st Century Fox. As that corporate drama plays out, the U.K.-based pay-TV giant said that it will put more money into content and notably original scripted programming. The company reported a 5% hike in full-year […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad