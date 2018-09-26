You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What Does Sky Look Like With Comcast at the Controls? (Analysis)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sky takeover. Undated file photo of a Sky HD TV remote control. The long-running takeover battle for Sky will be decided in a quick-fire auction finishing on Saturday night, Britain's Takeover Panel has announced. Issue date: Thursday September 20, 2018. The Panel said Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox and US media giant Comcast have agreed to settle the takeover tussle with a three-round auction that is due to kick off at 5pm on Friday and end during the evening of September 22. See PA story CITY Sky. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire URN:38644621 (Press Association via AP Images)
CREDIT: AP

With its takeover of highly successful pay-TV service Sky now almost assured, Comcast is not expected to do anything to upset its new golden goose. But a change in culture seems inevitable, and possibly in management.

Comcast sees enough to like in Sky to shell out $40 billion and is expected to retain much of the team that has built the business. It would also be a PR misstep to make wholesale changes. “It wouldn’t be a good look if they have taken over one of the biggest TV companies in Europe and take out the European management,” said Tim Westcott, director of research and analysis at IHS Markit.

A key question, however, is whether CEO Jeremy Darroch will stay on. A longtime Sky exec, Darroch is credited with keeping the company profitable and cutting-edge in a fast-changing media landscape, and with shepherding it through its protracted sale, which culminated in an auction last Saturday. “Darroch has said he has been overseeing this process for the last few years, and that maybe indicates questions about his replacement have begun as well,” said Guy Bisson of Ampere Analysis. “It wouldn’t be unexpected if he moved on.”

Related

Whether he stays or goes, Darroch is set to pocket tens of millions of pounds when the deal closes.

As for other execs and staff, analysts agree that some job losses at Sky are likely, to eliminate duplication within Comcast, but that the overlap is limited. In terms of program sales, there is some overlap between Sky Vision, which is growing under Jane Millichip, and NBCUniversal’s international distribution arm, which Belinda Menendez oversees. Both Sky and Comcast also operate a swath of pay-TV channels.

As part of the Comcast family, Sky is expected to capitalize on programming and tech cooperation with its new parent, which will seek to keep it on its current course.

Sky has accelerated its push into original drama and inked a $250 million co-production pact with HBO. (Premium HBO shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” go out on the Sky Atlantic channel.) Post-takeover, Sky will also have NBCUniversal as a stablemate, which should open the door to new content partnerships.

Content deals were already possible with 21st Century Fox as Sky’s main shareholder (a 39% stake), but with competition growing from Netflix and other digital behemoths, there is increased impetus to scale up and join forces on content. “NBCUniversal could come in and pre-buy U.S. rights, or deficit-finance high-end Sky productions,’” Westcott said.

“There’s a pretty big content overlap that presumably they will want to make work harder for them,” added Ed Barton, chief entertainment analyst at Ovum. “They could look at licensing content on a combined basis, which would lower the cost on a per-subscriber basis, if you have something you can show to a European and U.S. audience.”

Besides providing content-hungry networks with programming, combining production firepower could serve a greater purpose. “It would mean Sky and Comcast have a bigger library of original content. If they were going to roll out direct-to-consumer services in other countries, that would certainly help,” Westcott said.

Sky currently boasts 23 million subscribers in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. The U.K. pay-TV market is mature, and while Germany and Italy offer room to grow, Sky is expected to expand geographically, which would further boost Comcast’s international footprint.

Sky has already launched over-the-top services in Spain and Switzerland using the same model as it employed with its Now TV streaming service in the U.K. “Where Sky has moved into new territories, it doesn’t have a lot of local content,” Westcott said. “NBCUniversal doesn’t have a lot of local content, but it does have an enormous amount of content and channels. You can see that’s another way Sky could develop with support from Comcast.”

The Comcast-Sky dynamic also differs from Fox-Sky in that the new partners are both ostensibly pay-TV platforms offering broadband, telephony and other services. There is a cultural affinity and they speak the same language in terms of tech, and that could usher in cooperation across areas such as addressable ad services and advanced set tops.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Biz

  • Sky takeover. Undated file photo of

    What Does Sky Look Like With Comcast at the Controls? (Analysis)

    With its takeover of highly successful pay-TV service Sky now almost assured, Comcast is not expected to do anything to upset its new golden goose. But a change in culture seems inevitable, and possibly in management. Comcast sees enough to like in Sky to shell out $40 billion and is expected to retain much of […]

  • Comcast Takes on Disney with Dreamworks

    Comcast Faces More Battles After Winning the Fight for Sky

    With its takeover of highly successful pay-TV service Sky now almost assured, Comcast is not expected to do anything to upset its new golden goose. But a change in culture seems inevitable, and possibly in management. Comcast sees enough to like in Sky to shell out $40 billion and is expected to retain much of […]

  • Richard Parsons. Ricard Parsons attends the

    Richard Parsons Named Interim Chairman of CBS' Board of Directors

    With its takeover of highly successful pay-TV service Sky now almost assured, Comcast is not expected to do anything to upset its new golden goose. But a change in culture seems inevitable, and possibly in management. Comcast sees enough to like in Sky to shell out $40 billion and is expected to retain much of […]

  • Jon Platt Martin Bandier

    Jon Platt to Officially Succeed Martin Bandier at Sony/ATV Music Publishing

    With its takeover of highly successful pay-TV service Sky now almost assured, Comcast is not expected to do anything to upset its new golden goose. But a change in culture seems inevitable, and possibly in management. Comcast sees enough to like in Sky to shell out $40 billion and is expected to retain much of […]

  • John Malone

    What Does a Two-Headed SiriusXM/Pandora Giant Mean for the Radio Industry?

    With its takeover of highly successful pay-TV service Sky now almost assured, Comcast is not expected to do anything to upset its new golden goose. But a change in culture seems inevitable, and possibly in management. Comcast sees enough to like in Sky to shell out $40 billion and is expected to retain much of […]

  • Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing

    Bill Cosby's Downfall the Result of Small Decisions and Big Culture Shift

    With its takeover of highly successful pay-TV service Sky now almost assured, Comcast is not expected to do anything to upset its new golden goose. But a change in culture seems inevitable, and possibly in management. Comcast sees enough to like in Sky to shell out $40 billion and is expected to retain much of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad