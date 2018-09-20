Sky Takeover: Auction Set for Comcast, Fox to Duke It Out

The battle for pay-TV giant Sky looks set to go to an auction, which will be settled this Saturday. Comcast and 21st Century Fox both have bids on the table for the pay-TV operator – with Comcast’s currently the higher offer. If a “final and best” offer is not lodged by 5pm Friday, the auction process will kick in.

The U.K.’s Takeover Panel confirmed Thursday that, unless Fox submits a sweetened offer by the end of the business day Friday, an auction will commence. “The Panel Executive has, after discussions with the parties, established an auction procedure which, assuming that a competitive situation continues to exist, is expected to commence at 5:00 p.m. (London time) on 21 September 2018 and end during the evening of 22 September 2018,” it said.

The process, which is highly unusual in the world of billion-pound takeovers, will comprise up to three rounds of bidding. If after two rounds no party has prevailed, “there will be a final round, in which both offerors may make an increased bid.”

Comcast’s current bid for Sky values it as £26 billion ($34 billion), or £14.75 per share. Fox has offered £14 per share. Both have already upped their bids as their face-off plays out. Fox already owns 39% of Sky, which has extensive pay-TV operations in the U.K., Germany, and Italy.

Having spoken to Fox and Comcast, the Takeover Panel outlined the agreed auction process, Thursday. Offers must be set at a fixed price, and in pounds sterling. In the first round, the bidder with the current lowest offer on the table can increase its bid – meaning Fox goes first. In the second round, the party that has not already bid can increase its offer. If those rounds do not settle the ownership of Sky there will be a final and decisive round. Sky shareholders will then decide which offer to accept. The Takeover Panel said it will publish details of the offers from each side after the auction.

The fight for Sky has been protracted, with numerous twists. Fox declared its interest in buying the remainder of Sky in 2016, having already failed with a previous effort in 2011. With stiff opposition to the Fox bid in the U.K., Comcast then entered the fray earlier this year, setting up a bidding war between two media heavyweights. Disney, meanwhile, beat Comcast to a deal for a raft of Fox assets, including its Sky stake. Both bids now have regulatory approval. Who prevails in the battle for one of Europe’s biggest media operations looks set to resolved this weekend.