Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch Says He ‘Intends to Stick Around’ After Comcast Takeover

Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said Thursday that he intends to continue in his post after Comcast completes its takeover of the European pay-TV giant.

“I intend to stick around, and I look forward to leading Sky into the future,” Darroch said during a Comcast earnings call.

Darroch’s statement came at the end of his presentation to analysts and after Comcast CEO Brian Roberts introduced him as “Sky’s longtime successful CEO.” Later in the call, Roberts said he was “delighted” that Darroch would stay on.

“We’re really excited and pleased with the management team” at Sky, said Roberts, who contrasted the situation with Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal, after which Comcast quickly instituted a number of executive changes. “We are delighted that Jeremy and many of the team, the senior team, we hope and believe are going to stay with the company.”

Whether the highly regarded Darroch would stay on after the Comcast takeover has been an open question since the deal was done. Darroch netted a payday of about £37 million from the Sky sale to Comcast. The announcement that he would participate with Roberts on the earnings call to talk about the future of Sky was seen as a sign that he was more likely to stay than depart.

Comcast beat 21st Century Fox in September in the high-stakes battle for Sky. The U.S. cable giant won a final-round auction shootout with a $40 billion bid, considerably higher than its rival’s best offer.

Darroch walked analysts through the dynamics of Sky and the media business in Europe, where pay-TV is still a long way from fully penetrating many territories.

