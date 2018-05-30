Sky Announces Cast for Second Season of ‘Tin Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks are set to return for a second season of Sky’s original crime drama “Tin Star,” the satcaster has confirmed. The cast for the 10-part second series, which will air in 2019, will also include Irish actor John Lynch, Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca and Canadian actress Jenessa Grant.

Created by Rowan Joffe, “Tin Star” proved a hit for Sky when it premiered on Sky Atlantic in Britain last September. Amazon has the show in the U.S.

Sky had already announced a second season was planned, but no casting was confirmed. Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie will also return for the second season, which is currently filming in Calgary, Canada.

“The Fall” actor Lynch most recently featured in AMC’s “The Terror.” Marinca saw her breakout out role in Cannes Palme d’Or winner “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” in 2007 and recently starred in National Geographic’s sci-fi drama “Mars.” Grant can be seen playing Ofsamuel in the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Roth stars as an alcoholic former London police detective who moves with his family to a small town at the edge of the Canadian Rockies to become the new police chief and lead a quiet life. However, following tangles with the chief of security for the oil company that dominates the town, his past catches up with him, requiring him to reawaken his violent alter-ego to protect his wife (O’Reilly) and daughter, Anna (Lawrie), after his son is killed. Hendricks plays the oil company’s head of public relations.

The second season will pick up where the first left off. Anna seeks refuge from her parents with a family in a religious community near Little Big Bear. Lynch, Marinca and Grant play the members of the new family, which harbors its own secrets.

“A second series of ‘Tin Star’ lets us build on the established world of Little Big Bear, but also gives the audience a glimpse of another intriguing community and provides us with a family who are strangely unsettling for our hero,” Joffe and executive producer Alison Jackson said in a statement.

The first season of “Tin Star” scored a total audience of 1.7 million per episode on Sky Atlantic and more than 16 million downloads and views. It launched on the channel Sept. 7 with all episodes immediately available to view via Sky’s VOD service Sky Go.

“Tin Star” is produced by Kudos for Sky. Joffe and Jackson serve as executive producers alongside Diederick Santer and Anna Ferguson for Sky. Endemol Shine International and Sky Vision handle international distribution on the title.