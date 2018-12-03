Sky and CBS Extend Programming Deal, ‘FBI’ Heading to the U.K.

Sky and CBS Studios International have extended their programming pact in deal that sees U.S. network drama “FBI” land on the U.K. pay TV platform as well as new seasons of “Madam Secretary” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

The deal hands Sky a raft of CBS’ scripted series as well as “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Corden has filmed episodes in London in recent years and a weekly series on Sky with highlights from his talkshow was announced earlier in the year.

Other drama series covered by the deal include “Elementary.” The CBS shows play on Sky’s flagship entertainment channel Sky One and U.S. drama channel Sky Witness. Showtime programming runs on Sky Atlantic via a separate output deal with Sky.

New drama “FBI” details the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Created by Craig Turk and Dick Wolf, it stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto, and Sela Ward. It was the first freshman CBS drama to be picked up for a full season this year.

“For many years, we have successfully delivered Sky a slate of broad, powerful, advertiser-friendly series,” said Stephen Tague, EVP, client relations, EMEA, for CBS Studios International. “We think ‘FBI’ is a terrific addition to the Sky schedule, building on the consistency and reliability that broadcasters have come to expect from CBS programming.”